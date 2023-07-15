40 years ago today, video game history changed for the better.
That might sound a bit hyperbolic, but there's no denying that Nintendo's first home console — or at least the first one with interchangeable cartridges in a form we still recognise as a 'console' today — made a huge impact. Video games would not be where they would be today without this little white and red unit.
Simple in its design with slots to fit two red and gold controllers, the Family Computer dropped onto the market on 15th July 1983. Known as the Home Cassette-type Video Game: Family Computer, Nintendo's console originally launched with ports of three first-party arcade games — Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Jr., and Popeye. Two of those would be rereleased and reissued multiple times over the years, while one — Popeye — would be much, much harder to get your hands on.