If Switch owners in the west thought they had to wait a long time for Nintendo's belated Online service to arrive, spare a thought for their counterparts in the east. The service, which launched back in September last year, will finally arrive in South Korea and Hong Kong this spring.
Interestingly, @chinesenintendo, the Twitter account devoted to reporting Nintendo developments in the region, points out the use of Famicom controllers despite labelling the service as 'NES' in both the Simplified and Traditional Chinese banners:
To be fair, while four months is a long time, this is a relatively small delay if you look back over the history of product launches in the region. While South Korea is arguably the home of eSports, conversely, the Chinese government has historically been very restrictive with official releases, digital or otherwise.
Until as recently as 2015, a ban on the sale of video games consoles produced outside the country led to some inventive solutions from the likes of Nintendo and other companies. With that in mind, it's impressive that Switch's online service has come to Hong Kong so quickly.
The Chinese mainland, of course, is another matter entirely. Despite being the largest video game market in the world, companies of all varieties must deal with some very stringent restrictions to get their products on sale in China.
There's no word on pricing just yet, but it's great to see Nintendo slowly expanding the service.
Are you a Switch owner in the region who's been waiting for NSO to arrive? Drop us a line below...
[via twitter.com, nintendosoup.com]
Comments (27)
I hope they can handle Tetris 99...
Please be excited... pretty please?
Large market penetration could prove to generate some large amounts of money, however I hope Nintendo continues to utilise this extra income to improve their server infrastructure and combat any potential hackers / cheaters, in particular for online games like Splatoon 2.
They're in for a treat!
Great for them, now they won't get any more physical releases either.
Guys can u reply my answer, Android application is going to the Nintendo Switch(eShop)?
@NxKetliko Yes.
It would be interesting to see if there are different NES games, as in the Japanese service. There aren't many, in fact only The Adventures of Lolo 2, Tsuppari Ôzumô and Joy Mech Fight, though.
Everyone be prepared for a huge influx of cheaters
@MrGlubGlub Don't worry, I don't live in SK or HK.
Let me tell you about this little thing called the Internet
Meanwhile it's still boring
Interesting Taiwan has no mention here when (for the last generation anyway) Nintendo of Hong Kong was looking after distribution for both regions. I cannot get over Nintendo's approach to new markets. They distribute consoles with minimal support which only condones piracy, ruins their reputation and frustrate fans. The saddest part is I can't see a day when Nintendo will stop shooting themselves in the foot and engage with the market.
Oh and here's how i see the service going - the vast majority of Hong Kong consumers will have already got at least one other region's account already set up on their switch possibly with NSO already and won't bite for this without a VERY compelling reason - a subpar offering compared to JP/EU/US will mean low subscription rates and minimal future support from Nintendo killing the region's hopes for quality localised support.
I could actually write a thesis on this whole fiasco and I just might.
You mean we could have continued playing online for free with a Chinese/Korean account for all this time?
creates Korean account
Why has it taken so long for this to come to China? Come on Nintendo, step it up.
I'd love to have one of those Ique controllers, they even release Ique 3DS!
Oh yeah another article mention switch in china mainland is restricted. Funny everything is working normal so far. Except the youtube app on switch of course.
@Der "Why has it taken so long for this to come to China? Come on Nintendo, step it up."
Go ask China.....
@Silly_G
Actually, No. I live in SK.
We had to get nintendo switch online service from other countries. For example, I use japanese account for 2 years. I also registered switch online in japan.
We do not have E-shop due to korean law, too.
I heavily don’t recommand you for making korean account. It’s trash TBH.
@Octane okey thanks
They can try, but China, South Korea and other non Japanese Asian countries really don't care all that much about console gaming, they instead prefer PC and mobile.
AWESOME FOR THEM!
Soon they'll be also be able to play online in the exact same manner as they can at this very moment.. but now with a fee and some prehistorical NES games.
@yuwarite A 15 year ban on a piece of tech will do that when there are alternatives available.
@Omedru No, they can't play online without a fee. They need to sub using another couple country's service.
More people to be disappointed with the service!
I know everyone likes to bash on the online service, and it's not the best. (No universal game invites?!) But between Tetris 99, and OMG Kirby's Adventure is awesome! Feel like I'm getting my monies worth now.
Can South Korea's online infrastructure handle such a demanding network service? Time will tell.
Tap here to load 27 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...