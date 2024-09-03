This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

Red Bull has taken another dive into the gaming with Snowboarding The Next Phase. This arcade-style snowboard sim boasts some really great features, a solid multiplayer mode, and some well-devised controls – either using both Joy-Con, or just the one. With the SSX series in hibernation since its attempted reboot in 2012, this chilly board sim will be a treat for snowboard enthusiasts as not only a nostalgia trip, but an enjoyable – if simple – experience.

Snowboarding The Next Phase's amount of content is impressive. Don’t be fooled by its generic title; the plethora of unlockables gives it great depth. Additionally, a generous levelling system strikes a good balance, though perhaps slightly erring on the easier side.

Progression in Career mode is based on the completion of individual missions, with each map broken down into a handful of substages, each boasting its own tasks. This makes for a fairly lengthy campaign mode that offers organic, earned progression. The missions are mostly your run-of-the-mill tricks or item collecting, but the variety is sufficiently satisfying. There are also separate missions available in arcade mode to try your hand at in a more casual environment. Levelling up by completing these will give you access aforementioned unlockables, including alternate costumes, boards and other vehicle set pieces which can further enhance your score multiplier.

The controls are tight and fairly forgiving. Stacking it will lead to an instant get-up, with the penalty being to your score, which is a nice addition to attempt to keep gameplay pacey; there’s no Lakitu to waste time picking you up here. The tricks have decent variety, though the overall speed of the actual boarding could be a little quicker for our tastes. The game takes heed of its genre ancestors for its visual cues, with a stylised aesthetic reminiscent of SSX Tricky and arcade titles like Crazy Taxi.

Overall, Snowboarding The Next Phase is a surprisingly deep and addictive game, especially in local multiplayer mode. While not the most intense sports game in the world, what it does, it does well.