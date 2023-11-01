Fans of the farm sim genre have been eating well in recent times, thanks to a boom in enjoyable new releases and remakes. Heck, even Natsume's newest Harvest Moon is kind of good! Yet it was only a few years ago when Switch owners didn’t have anywhere near as many options, and it was in this period that My Time at Portia released. Offering up a jankier take on the Rune Factory approach of farm sims, it offered up a passable experience that nonetheless helped to fill an important gap in the broader library. Since that release, developer Pathea has been spending its time working on a sequel, My Time at Sandrock, which many were hoping would meaningfully improve on the flaws of the original. Unfortunately, it doesn’t really do so. My Time at Sandrock still offers up a reasonably enjoyable take on the farm sim formula, but its poor graphical presentation, litany of technical issues, and general lack of a distinct identity really drag it down.
Gameplay follows the expected trappings of a farm sim, wherein you slowly build up an impressive property via tending to crops and livestock, all while building relationships with various locals and participating in the occasional festival or gathering. Even in the desert, seasons change and you have to plan out how you time your planting and take care of your animals, even as new seasonal alternatives become available. It’s well-worn gameplay by this point, but it’s still fun to engage in. There’s something remarkably satisfying about diligently tending to your tasks every day and watching your equipment quality increase as your property gradually expands.
My Time at Sandrock introduces some more RPG-esque qualities to the mix, too, borrowing from Rune Factory. There are enemies to fight and dungeons to plunder, while you can also hit the mines to find precious metals and discover more about the history of the dead civilization that preceded yours. Regardless of what you’re doing, you’ll almost always be gaining experience that boosts your character’s levels and stats over time, while there are a few small skill trees that grant passive benefits to activities like gathering or socializing. The RPG elements admittedly feel a bit undercooked here, but they introduce just enough of a twist on the farming side of the gameplay to feel like they’re worthwhile.
This is all well and good, but My Time at Sandrock feels a little too ‘safe’ in most respects. The farm sim genre has utterly exploded over the last few years with plenty of new and interesting titles, and while My Time at Sandrock may have its fundamentals down, this is certainly a game that you’ve played before—possibly even multiple times. My Time at Sandrock does a decent job of offering the expected mixture of socializing, farming, and crafting, but it fails to answer the question of why you need to experience all that here instead of in another game such as Story of Seasons or Rune Factory. Innovation is not mandatory, but these days a game needs to do more than offer up yet another cozy village and farm to tend if it wants to meaningfully set itself apart from the pack.
Compounding this issue of the relative mediocrity of the game design is the fact that My Time at Sandrock runs terribly on the Switch. It’s not quite the load-time disaster that My Time at Portia was at launch, but no serious person could claim it runs ‘well’ here at launch. The frame rate is a total rollercoaster ride, jumping from its target 30 FPS down the mid-teens territory and then back again, all the time. Pop-in is egregious, too. Sometimes you’ll hit an invisible wall while running, only for a fence or an entire building to materialize after a few seconds pass.
Then there are all the annoying smaller quirks that add up quickly. The ‘Show/hide description’ button for items on shop and inventory screens just straight up doesn’t work, forcing you to squint at the grainy icons to try and guess which item or tool you’re about to buy. Or, in another example, there’s a memory leak issue present at the moment that limits playtime to about three hours at a time—if the game is open for much longer than that, even after being in sleep mode, there’s a good chance it’ll crash, and you’ll lose everything since your last save. Then there’s the matter that the multiplayer, which was one of the headlining new features of this new release, has been delayed to sometime next summer.
We’ve been assured that many of these issues are being addressed in patches due to come out throughout launch month and beyond, though it’s anyone’s guess whether these fixes will cover everything. Pathea has definitely got its work cut out, and let’s not forget the track record here — at the time of writing, a performance update for the original game is still aiming for release "as soon as possible." We’re hopeful that all of Sandrock's technical issues will be adequately fixed over time, but with so many other options available, we'd recommend caution at launch. And while we can’t currently speak to the performance of other versions, it’s hard to imagine it could be worse elsewhere—keeping an eye on versions for other platforms, if that’s an option for you, may be the way to go for the time being.
The visuals are also another notable negative. While the cutesy art style has brief flashes of brilliance here and there, the low texture quality, chunky models, and overall lifelessness really harm that ‘warm’ atmosphere that’s clearly being aimed for. The iffy graphics are especially noticeable in conversations with locals, where they usually blankly stare forward with dead, empty eyes and often speak without moving their mouths at all. Of course, farm sims are rarely noted for their graphical prowess, but it feels like more could’ve been done when you consider these rather sloppy results.
Conclusion
My Time at Sandrock is a decent new entry in the farm sim genre, though not one that we’d say you need to play. To its credit, its mixture of open-ended farming, crafting, socializing, and questing is compelling and could easily drive dozens of hours of gameplay if it gets its hooks in you. However, everything My Time at Sandrock does has been done elsewhere, and better. Couple this with the mess of technical problems at launch, and you’ve got a game that has its draws but does very little to demonstrate that it’s worthy of your attention. If you’ve already started and finished several farms across the likes of Stardew Valley, Harvestella, and Story of Seasons, and are looking for something new — and you're not too bothered by bland presentation and technical hiccups — then My Time at Sandrock could be a decent way to keep working the land. That said, we’d recommend you wait for a deep sale, ideally several months from now once time proves whether those patches ever come.
Comments 15
Interesting review and I never imagined this game would receive such a low score!
I bought My Time At Portia on PS4 a long time ago and had a lot of fun with it...think I put about 60 hours into it and despite not playing it for a long time due to bring busy with other games I was eagerly awaiting the follow up...So disappointed in the score.
Hmmm this review seems off. Performance aside , this game is excellent and has an addictive loop with some fresh ideas.
I had it in early access for steam deck and the performance wasn’t great. Loaded it up a few days ago and wow, it I lock it to 45 fps and can run it on high and it looks and runs amazing now on steamdeck. So impressed . Just put 6 hours in.
Can’t speak for the switch version but the steam deck version is running great now. If they can fix the performance on switch , this is a fun little gem if you enjoy the genre.
What a disaster.
This is hubris, plain and simple. Portia did well, so they figured that all of a sudden made them master game designers. When this game was announced, it was going to be bigger then Portia in every way, include full multiplayer, have multiple ways though the story, more customization ....
And then reality kicked in. They scaled back everything, stopped working on tons of content, removed features, and tried to manage expectations. I would be shocked if more then 50% of what they spent development time on actually got finished and included in the game, and it shows.
And in the perfect end to the story, rather then trust the port to a team with experience, they took it on themselves, talked up how that would let them ensure quality, and released one of the worst preforming games of the year.
Why on god's green earth would I buy a sequel when they couldn't even get the first game running half way decent??
Just a PSA: If you have any interest in this game or Life/Farm Sims in general, I welcome you to take this review with a large grain of salt, as other reviewers are not aligning with the harsh impressions here.
My Time at Portia (The first game of the franchise) also released with performance/graphical issues, but it was given a 7/10 by Nintendo Life, and those issues were patched pretty quickly after. Giving this new entry a 5/10 and stating performance issues are the main reason would indicate to me that this game is unplayable, but according to other reviewers, performance is being described as "minor stutters and pop in".
Compare that to favored franchise game Pokemon Scarlet/Violet got a 7/10 for launching with notoriously abysmal performance/graphics, and those issues are still present today because they didn't patch it properly. To clarify, Sca/Vio is still today dropping down to 16-20 frames in many areas. That sounds pretty unplayable to me, but it's a 7/10 game here.
The reviewer also made it a point to create a large list of cons, but they look padded to me.
-Dull graphics - They're the same as they were in Portia, and this wasn't a complaint when that game was reviewed.
-Terrible performance, at least at launch - Portia also had poor performance, but it was worse than this because it used to take 60 seconds or more to load an interior, again, this was not held against the game in the review too badly, even though Pathea games fixed all those issues with patches later.
-Doesn't do much you haven't seen before - This one really got me. It's a steampunk/post apocalyptic farming game where you don't just farm, but you mine parts and resources and build loads of vehicles, furniture, and all sorts of other things I've never seen in other farming games. If there are any other games just like this one, I'd love for someone to list them all.
-So many other, better options - This is just a repeat of "Doesn't do much you haven't already seen", which is why it looks padded to me.
I'm not writing all this out because I have a strong love for Pathea games or even this franchise. I'm doing it because it makes stop taking this outlet seriously and I thought you should know what your readers think when we see such inconsistencies.
@Azura Ah, so I'm not the only one who noticed.
I don't mind complaints of performance if they're valid (and they are), but exaggerating issues and additionally making cheap jabs by saying the game "looks dull" and is 100% ripped off from other games followed by a 5/10 is taking it too far and it's just not true since this franchise is super unique in both the steampunk/western setting and gameplay.
Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons will put out the same formulaic entry that plays exactly the same as every other farming sim previously, and it won't be held against it because they're an established company.
I noticed a lot of indie games (unless already popular) don't get as positive of reviews compared to larger companies like Natsume games or Gamefreak and I really wish it wasn't so obvious. It seems Indie games are either criticized for being too similar to other popular games or are criticized for doing things too differently from popular games that they're not used to.
@JackieCMarlow Exactly
I had such high hopes for Portia, but even after all of the patches they still couldn't get it running at a smooth 30fps.
I told myself I'd wait for reviews with the next game before I'd even think of getting Sandrock. Maybe I'll pick it up on a deep discount if it's fixed after several patches
So why get this instead of stardew/rune factory?
@Astral-Grain 💯 my friend, well said .
I’m reading this to mean that Fae Farm is a better choice this year. A bit unfortunate as I Kickstarted Sandrock, but it is what it is - I didn’t know Portia was so poorly received on Switch. You live and learn.
Not the first one, not the last one to be released in a poor state. On the one hand, people say that games should be pre-ordered or bought day one because if it doesn't sell well around launch, chances are it'll not be very successful and the studio will be in dire straits. We, on the other hand, are tired of paying full price for half-baked games released in a poor state that will totally depend on patches (because one is never enough). Come one, guys! And the pressure to rise AAA prices is on. First, a decent product, then the consumer's money. Just because we need to know what we're getting. But we should always remember games like Super Mario Wonder, Metroid Dread and others who ran perfectly since the first minute. But these are the exceptions, unfortunately
@Astral-Grain Thanks for sharing, I appreciate the perspective! I know it can be frustrating to read reviews that don’t align with your opinion and seem unfair—I honestly wish we could agree on this game’s quality, but I can’t in good conscience give this Switch version a very high recommendation to anyone right now. So, how many hours have you put into this game on Switch so far? What specific things have you experienced in it that makes you think it deserves a better score than it got?
I’m definitely going to take this review with a grain of salt. This is an indie sim that has actually carved out its own place in the genre with its use of machines. It reminds me of Astroneer, which I love. My Time at Portia isn’t a game I’d recommend to anyone, but I thoroughly enjoy playing it and I’m looking forward to visiting another area of this universe.
I didn’t expect a high review for this game, but a 5 seems almost like the reviewer was just upset they had to play the game in the first place, which I understand. There’s a lot of glut in the genre and if you’re being tasked with reviewing yet another one it can feel like tedium if it isn’t doing something new.
Still excited for the game and I’m hoping (and hopeful) that my experience at Sandrock won’t be an F grade experience.
The review sounds about right.
Portia wasn't a pinnacle of the farming sim genre, rather bland/lackluster in a number of ways. Sandrock feels like more of the same. Which if you like, cool beans. But the genre is getting flooded recently, and if there are better alternatives, it's fine to point out a middling sequel than to heap false praise on it.
Also: the joys/cons section should never be taken as the end all, be all as to why a score was dished out. It's a summary of notable points, nothing more. Stop looking at the number, and read what's written.
Will be skipping this one.
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...