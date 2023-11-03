Developer Pathea Games has launched an extensive patch for My Time at Sandrock following its launch on the Switch on November 2nd, 2023.

Our review of the game covered a number of technical issues at launch, and while we've been informed that this patch won't solve everything we noted, it will at least go toward fixing many glaring problems.

So let's take a look at what's been included:

Critical Issues Fixed: - Fixed an issue where pressing the L Pad in backpack, shops etc. for item description would occasionally stop working.

- Fixed issues with NPCs not moving their mouth in dialog and cutscenes

Important Issues Fixed: - Higher resolution for item images and many other elements in UI

- Partial fix to reduce pop-ins of larger objects as player encounters them in map

- Better FPS in numerous dungeons and mini-maps Others: - Increased resolution for key object textures

- 179 bugs were fixed across broad categories

- Game logic

- NPC behavior

- Improved Texture Resolution

- Numerous User Interface Improvements

- Exception Situations

Here's hoping Pathea Games will continue to release further patches for the game to improve its performance in the coming weeks and months. Ahead of its release, the team also announced an upcoming patch for My Time at Portia, improving the game's load times and frame rate significantly.