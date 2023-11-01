Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ahead of My Time at Sandrock's launch on November 2nd, 2023 (that's tomorrow at the time of writing), publisher PM Studios has released a short video featuring the game's director, Xu Zhi of Pathea Games, promoting the release and the studio's work in porting the game to Switch, as well as a planned Switch performance update for 2019's My Time at Portia.

As stated in the video (above), Sandrock originally started off as a DLC expansion for My Time at Portia, but grew into its own thing when the studio 'felt Sandrock's charm'. The director also goes into how Pathea and PM Studios are responsible for both the development of the game and its port onto Switch, stressing that this is to ensure quality and consistency:

"My Time at Sandrock's release date is November 2nd. And to meet this target, we established a dedicated porting time two years ago. We're porting it ourselves, so the development and porting are happening at the same time. This helps to ensure quality and consistency. "I'm excited that our game is about to release on Nintendo Switch. Because our team is porting the game, we oversee the entire process. I look forward to players' feedback of the Nintendo Switch version."

To perhaps underline the studio's dedication to providing updates and improvements to its catalogue, My Time at Portia will receive a new patch on Nintendo Switch in the future, which they hope to release "as soon as possible." This is focused on optimising the game to improve both load times and frame rate, with a demonstration indicating an improvement of around five seconds to load.