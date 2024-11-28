This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

Sometimes, simplicity and a healthy dose of charm can be all you need for a short and sweet game. Heroes Trials is certainly short, simple, and charming. An RPG that bases itself around different levels – or ‘trials’ – it boasts solid (if basic) combat and a pleasing buddy system that has you swapping between two main characters.

The plot is pretty bare-bones but serviceable. You play as siblings Elia and Zoel, who must prove their worth as the new guardians of the land by completing the titular trials to qualify for the positions. As you might tell, it isn’t exactly Citizen Kane, but the dialogue is well-written and has the odd amusing line.

Gameplay-wise, the swapping mechanic between mage Elia and warrior Zoel makes for a more varied experience that is surprisingly engaging. We found Elia’s long-range magic preferable, but you’ll have to use both to solve certain puzzles throughout the adventure. With the hearts in the UI, semi-top-down perspective, and character designs bearing more than a passing resemblance to the original Legend of Zelda, it’s almost like you’re swapping between Link and Zelda, which is pretty ace. Trials are time-based, which can lead to some frustrating and tense near misses. Between the puzzle-solving, frantic exploration, and sharp combat, you’ll have to think fast to navigate each dungeon or area to complete your objective.

The main issue with the game is how short it is, as it can be beaten in just a few hours (though there are secrets to explore during free-roaming sections). Visually, Heroes Trials opts for ‘chibi’ versions of its main characters, which actually adds a lot to its charm factor despite what the screenshots above suggest. The characters look cute and endearing, while weapon animations look fiercer, though the ‘poof’ effect made when enemies die might just be a little too silly. The soundtrack is also well done, with suitably light and fluffy motifs, followed by more epic iterations later on.

In review, Heroes Trials is criminally short, but cuts the fat of many RPGs and gets straight down to the action. If you’re looking for a game to storm through that has solid combat, puzzles, and exploration, you might just find it here.