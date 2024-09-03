This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

It’s two for the price of one with the original Gunman Clive and Gunman Clive 2 from 3DS rolled into one pistol whippin’ HD package on Switch. Though it contains both the original and the sequel, the latter is incredibly similar to its predecessor, with the same characters, setting, and art style, albeit with a splash of colour and larger action set pieces from the get-go. Think of Gunman Clive 2 as the big-budget movie sequel to a surprise indie hit. It ups the ante with some crazy new mechanics later on in the adventure, but keeps the spirit of the original alive via the core gameplay remaining essentially the same, with some welcome additional features.

The platforming here is top-notch, though in places and on greater difficulties, hard as nails. Taking from the NES Castlevania and Mega Man school of thought, Gunman Clive and his allies are unable to aim diagonally (something that enemies can do) and also fall victim to pushback from every foe, leading to some frustratingly unfair deaths. Power-ups are generously provided on most stages, however, leading to at least some balance.

You’ll also find that playing different characters offers slight benefits and detriments, à la Super Mario Bros. 2. In fact, this influence is very clearly seen in the character of Ms. Johnson, who gains the same hover ability as Princess Peach, along with a slower walk animation due to her amusingly long dress. This leads to some great variety and allows you to experiment with your favourites - and there are additional characters to unlock along the way. Later stages also mix up the action with levels involving beast riding and vehicle-based shooting, to name just two.

The aesthetic of both Gunman Clive and its sequel is strong, sporting an unapologetically retro, hand-drawn vibe. The first game suffers from a few of the backgrounds being a little too bare, but this is rectified in the colour-infused, stylised sequel which offers far more detailed environments. The music and sound effects in both are also top-drawer, creating a classical Western atmosphere balanced with enjoyably upbeat tunes.

In review, the Gunman Clive HD Collection offers some really great indie platforming and to get both games in one neat package; it’s a must-have for platformer fans.

