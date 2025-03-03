Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

In Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, there’s an oft-quoted interaction in which the titular character, having fallen down the rabbit hole and become trapped in a dreamlike world, complains to the Cheshire Cat that she doesn’t want to be among mad people. “Oh, you can’t help that,” says the Cat. “We’re all mad here.” The Cat’s observation, and this interaction as a whole, perfectly captures the feeling of Everhood 2, the latest release from Foreign Gnomes.

In the best of ways, this Toby Fox-inspired RPG is as confusing and menacing as it is fascinating and funny, and while it likely won’t top most people’s lists when discussing the best RPGs on the Switch, it provides a memorable and worthwhile adventure that we’d suggest you try out.

The premise of Everhood 2 is… well, it’s complicated. You begin the narrative as a self-insert silent protagonist who awakens in a surreal world, guided on a quest by the cryptic wisdom of a mysterious creature named The Raven. It wants you to kill a dragon on its behalf, but you’re not yet ready for the fight, so The Raven helps you navigate the strange world of Everhood as you grow your power and “discover the color of your soul”.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Much like the previous game, there are much darker and more serious themes that gradually come to the fore, but most of the narrative experience for the 8-10 hours it lasts is an incomprehensible kaleidoscope of scenarios and conflicts that each leave you feeling more baffled and intrigued than the last. Whether you’re freeing a contingent of alien slaves under the control of a pack of hyenas and sharks or helping a small vegetable insurgency overthrow a kingdom, there is almost no rhyme or reason to the sequence of events, and there is absolutely no predicting what could happen next.

In a lesser game, this crazy, meandering structure could run the risk of ruining your interest in the plot, but Everhood 2 avoids this through its relatively lighthearted tone and brisk pacing. Even though there’s always a subtle, sinister vibe in the background, the characters have a funny way of interacting with you that ensures there’s always something interesting to deal with. Everhood 2 is the kind of game that happens to you, and once you let go of trying to understand it, the bizarre trip through this goofy, gonzo world is like no other.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Gameplay loosely follows the standard JRPG template in which you visit towns, delve into loot- and enemy-filled dungeons, and engage in tense combat, the star of the show here. It follows an interesting rhythm-based set up in which you stand on a note highway (similar to what was once used in the Guitar Hero games) and dodge colored notes that fly at you from the enemy at the top of the screen.

You can either jump over these notes or dodge to the side, but merely avoiding them will not grant you victory over your foes. A quick tap of a button just before a note is about to hit will make your character absorb the note, banking it in an energy meter that will allow you to respond with a counterattack once you’ve snagged enough energy.

Things get a little more complicated, however, when you factor in that taking any damage while holding on to energy will cause you to lose it all. Further, you can only store one color at a time, and if you mistakenly absorb a differently colored note, you’ll lose any stored energy and drop down to just one. You can do a small, medium, or large attack depending on how much you have, which creates a thrilling risk/reward system for navigating fights. Do you keep stringing together a series of small attacks and just poke the enemy to death? Or do you trust your ability to remain untouched and try to build up your energy for much more damaging strikes?

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

The answers to such questions dynamically shift not just between battles, but often within encounters as foes change up their attack patterns with significant shifts in the music. At least on the base difficulty, this combat never feels downright punishing, but it tests your dexterity and strategic capabilities as you adapt your approach in the thrilling dance with death.

All this is well and good, but our biggest criticism of Everhood 2 is its rather limited gameplay experience once the shock value of its specific brand of psychedelic madness wears off. The game’s strongest appeal lies in its aesthetics and its ability to keep you guessing, as the gameplay driving this wild adventure feels relatively shallow for an RPG.

Though the combat system is certainly interesting, the character progression systems are quite basic and there really isn’t much in the way of gear or party management to give you much agency. And despite feeling like it features a rather expansive world at first, Everhood 2 soon shows that it’s a relatively linear experience that doesn’t do much to reward exploration. To be clear, this relative shallowness doesn’t make it a bad or unenjoyable game, but it feels like it falls short of what it could be with a little more fleshing out.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

For the visuals, Everhood 2 follows the same graphical style seen in games such as Undertale, opting for an intentionally crude take on 8-bit graphics. Sometimes it can be a bit difficult to parse an environment and understand what’s interactable within, but this mild confusion is ostensibly part its irreverent aesthetic. Every now and then, things will also get decidedly more trippy, and this is where more modern effects and even some photorealistic elements come into play to keep you off balance and intrigued.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack does an excellent job of matching the world's mercurial nature by throwing a variety of different music genres at you both in and out of combat. Tracks include elements of house, classical, rock, chiptune, pop, drum and bass, metal, and more, keeping you guessing over what you might hear next when you encounter a new enemy type. Overall, it’s a pretty catchy and diverse soundtrack, and the fusion of gameplay and music is executed quite well.