Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

When I was a teenager, I landed my first-ever job as a barista at a busy chain coffee shop in the heart of New York. When I didn’t have my nose in the books at school, I’d spend hours making all manner of drinks for the city’s thirsty clientele. It was daunting work — customers expected to get their drinks fast, and the surplus of orders during the morning and midday rushes could get downright brutal. I’d emerge at the end of each shift, clothes and hands reeking of coffee grounds, and command my aching feet to take me to class or back to my apartment.

I absolutely loved it.

Despite the pressures that came with fielding a seemingly never-ending queue of customers, I came to appreciate how the job broadened my perspective on people. I became familiar with plenty of the shop’s regulars, from the woman waiting to enthusiastically burst inside with her two dogs as soon as the store opened each morning to the building’s stern landlord who walked in every day to insistently order a small black coffee. Just plain. Not sweet. Nothing in it. In case I had forgotten how he likes it.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

I may not have gotten to know any of them particularly closely, but for the first time in my life, I was exposed to an unfiltered supply of people from all walks of life with unique stories. It helped me learn to see outside myself and my own preconceived notions about what the world was all about.

If learning about people and expanding your horizons is the jewel at the heart of the unrefined chunk of rock that is working in customer-facing food and beverage service, then Coffee Talk Tokyo is the idealised version — an experience that sands down the rough edges, leaving only that glittering core behind.

The third entry in the visual novel series, Coffee Talk Tokyo retains the series' winning loop of making drinks for fantastical customers and helping them work through their life struggles. This time, though, the rain-soaked streets of Seattle have been traded in for the stylings and mythological backdrop of Japan.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

It’s far from a drastic shift, but Coffee Talk Tokyo still excels as a visual novel through its sleek presentation, excellently-written cast, and dazzling, character-driven narrative that tackles numerous hard-hitting topics with real emotional depth and nuance.

Similar to its predecessors, most of Coffee Talk Tokyo plays out across a single screen: the front bar of a late-night coffee shop nestled deep inside Japan’s capital city. Throughout each in-game day, you’ll get to know a small but diverse group of regulars as they take a seat at the bar, order drinks, and chat with one another about their ongoing trials and tribulations.

The main source of interactivity centres around the franchise’s returning drink-making minigame, in which you listen to a customer’s request at various story junctions and make them a beverage consisting of three ingredients. Some orders are cut-and-dry, while others are more abstract and require a bit of experimentation (and guesswork) on your part.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

Drink-making is not terribly complex, and it starts to feel rather repetitive with the limited options afforded to you, but there’s still satisfaction to be found in getting orders right. Doing so will also increase character affection levels, potentially unlocking new story events and endings.

Outside of making orders, you’ll primarily be listening to the cast as they open up about the personal challenges they face in their everyday lives. Discounting a returning face or two, Coffee Talk Tokyo features a standalone story with a new cast of characters based on Japanese yōkai.

The characters are just as interesting and three-dimensional as ever, with a satisfyingly diverse array of stories to tell: Jun, a water dragon and superstar singer-songwriter, faces a creative crisis that threatens to destroy his music career; Kenji, a freshly-retired kappa salaryman struggles to find purpose after a life spent working himself to the bone; Ayame, an amnesiac ghost trapped between the realms of life and death, desperately searches for clues to illuminate her unresolved business on Earth.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

These three are just a small smattering in the game’s overall tapestry of characters, which is excellent from end to end. While a few shine with particular brightness, each and every one feels well-developed, and it’s a joy to see how their stories interconnect with one another as they form bonds and talk through their problems. And, boy, what problems they are.

The emotional challenges that the characters face feel specific and somewhat mundane, yet realistic and relatable for players of different backgrounds and experiences. It runs a wide gamut of topics: life after a traumatic injury, learning to accept the cultural shifts of new generations, grieving the loss of loved ones, how well-intentioned support can still feel like pressure, and plenty more.

These topics are treated with the maturity they deserve, and the game strikes an effective balance between broaching topics with delicacy and refusing to pull punches on their hard and often complicated truths. In several cases, the game offered perspectives on issues that I had never considered before — valuable lessons and advice that I hope to carry forward.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Of course, none of this would work all that well if Coffee Talk Tokyo’s character dialogue wasn’t rock solid, and it’s more than up to the task. Though the game does stretch the line of credibility a bit in terms of how considerate and thoughtful its characters can be (there is a mighty number of gentle “Are you okay?” proddings), it’s all done in the service of getting everyone to open up and have genuine, meditative conversations.

Dialogue feels organic as distinct personalities mesh and clash with one another in unexpected ways. None of these characters is perfect, and the way they bounce off of each other’s idiosyncratic personalities as they discuss what’s on their minds imbues the game’s musings with real personality and weight. I’ll fully admit that there are some hard-hitting lines and sequences in here that made my eyes more than a little watery.

In addition to the main interactions between characters, you can also whip out your phone at a moment’s notice to scroll through the in-game social media Tomodachill and read posts from characters that give additional insight on their interests, relationships, and general state of mind as the story progresses. Reading certain posts can impact story progression, but it’s also just fun to see what characters are up to when they’re not sitting at your bar and sipping on a drink.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

Completing a single playthrough of Coffee Talk Tokyo offers a satisfying conclusion to the game’s narrative on its own. However, the game incentivises repeat playthroughs through alternate paths, additional dialogue sequences, and multiple endings for characters based on your drink choices and Tomodachill engagements.

Replayability is further bolstered by the game’s two extra Endless modes: one which lets you make drinks for customers at your own pace for as long as you want, and another which challenges you to correctly make as many drinks as possible within a set time limit. These side modes are nice inclusions but ultimately minor distractions from the game’s real meat, which lies in its core narrative.

On top of everything else, Coffee Talk Tokyo has great presentation across the board. The pixel art is some of the best in the business, from the cosy interior of the coffee shop to the expressive character emotes. The relaxing soundtrack of lo-fi beats, lovingly crafted by returning series composer Andrew “AJ” Jeremy, serves as the perfect auditory backdrop for ruminations over steaming cups of tea and coffee.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

All told, Coffee Talk Tokyo retains every part of what made its predecessors so great and successfully translates it all into a new Japanese-flavoured package. That said, it’s still quite a familiar package for anyone who has played either of the previous two games. While there are more options for drink-making and a couple of other minor refinements, the game doesn’t take any massive swings in developing its gameplay systems. It still has the same bones, and they’re very strong bones, but I wouldn’t mind the series taking an opportunity to deepen its scope and introduce a few more fresh twists on the now tried-and-tested formula.