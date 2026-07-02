We are back with our latest look at the Japanese charts, courtesy of Famitsu, and after grabbing the gold in the UK earlier this week, Star Fox has pulled the top prize in Japan, too.

Fox's latest adventure barrel-rolled to the top spot in its debut week, nabbing over 41,000 sales. That means Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has taken an unusual break from pole position and now finds itself in second place.

Two Japanese exclusives manage to break onto the board at seventh and eighth, while The Adventures of Elliot, which put up a pretty strong debut last time, has tumbled down to ninth on Switch 2, with the PS5 not making the top 10 at all.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (22nd - 28th June) Total Unit Sales 1 Star Fox Switch 2 41,680 NEW 2 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 28,543 1,410,570 3 Powerful Pro Baseball Switch 16,950 146,335 4 eFootball Kick-Off! Switch 2 6,483 41,508 5 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 5,870 1,069,925 6 Mario Kart World Switch 2 4,521 2,979,306 7 Medabots Card Robattle RB Switch 4,348 NEW 8 Blackish House ←sideZ -Retour- Switch 4,114 NEW 9 The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Switch 2 4,077 27,751 10 Minecraft Switch 3,353 4,229,124

The hardware charts are much the same as we found them last week, with Switch 2 still leading by some margin despite the recent price increase in Japan. Rising costs mean that sales are down across the board, however, with over half the chart sitting in the hundreds and below this week.

The three Switch 1 models combine for 7,068 sales, while the PS5 SKUs total in at 9,896.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (22nd - 28th June) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 24,879 5,965,379 2 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 8,797 1,332,982 3 Switch OLED Model 4,030 9,597,288 4 Switch Lite 2,553 6,984,496 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 832 365,206 6 Switch 485 20,302,623 7 PlayStation 5 267 5,920,949 8 Xbox Series X 180 328,017 9 Xbox Series S 133 342,607 10 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 48 32,503

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