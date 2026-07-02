We are back with our latest look at the Japanese charts, courtesy of Famitsu, and after grabbing the gold in the UK earlier this week, Star Fox has pulled the top prize in Japan, too.
Fox's latest adventure barrel-rolled to the top spot in its debut week, nabbing over 41,000 sales. That means Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has taken an unusual break from pole position and now finds itself in second place.
Two Japanese exclusives manage to break onto the board at seventh and eighth, while The Adventures of Elliot, which put up a pretty strong debut last time, has tumbled down to ninth on Switch 2, with the PS5 not making the top 10 at all.
Here's a look at the top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (22nd - 28th June)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Star Fox
|
Switch 2
|
41,680
|NEW
|2
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|28,543
|1,410,570
|3
|
Powerful Pro Baseball
|
Switch
|16,950
|146,335
|4
|
eFootball Kick-Off!
|
Switch 2
|6,483
|41,508
|5
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|5,870
|1,069,925
|6
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|4,521
|2,979,306
|7
|
Medabots Card Robattle RB
|
Switch
|4,348
|NEW
|8
|
Blackish House ←sideZ -Retour-
|
Switch
|4,114
|NEW
|9
|
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
|
Switch 2
|4,077
|27,751
|10
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|3,353
|4,229,124
The hardware charts are much the same as we found them last week, with Switch 2 still leading by some margin despite the recent price increase in Japan. Rising costs mean that sales are down across the board, however, with over half the chart sitting in the hundreds and below this week.
The three Switch 1 models combine for 7,068 sales, while the PS5 SKUs total in at 9,896.
Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (22nd - 28th June)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
24,879
|5,965,379
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|8,797
|
1,332,982
|3
|
Switch OLED Model
|4,030
|9,597,288
|4
|Switch Lite
|2,553
|6,984,496
|5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
832
|365,206
|6
|
Switch
|485
|20,302,623
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|267
|5,920,949
|8
|
Xbox Series X
|
180
|328,017
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
133
|
342,607
|10
|
Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
|
48
|32,503