Sony has announced that it is completely ditching physical media for the PS5 – and presumably PS6 – from January 2028.

As a response to "shifting trends", this move applies to all new games released for the PS5, with digital-only options available via the PlayStation Store and retailers. GTA 6 was the first game to adopt a digital-only release after pre-orders opened last month, and while this seemed a pretty radical decision at the time, it now makes much more sense.

Here's what Sony had to say in its announcement:

"This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today. "We’ll continue to prioritize our resources to drive innovation in how players can access games and provide choices as to where players prefer to purchase new games, whether that’s at retailers or PlayStation Store. We remain committed to delivering a world-class gaming experience to our fans and we thank you for your continued support."

Of course, Nintendo's own strategy of offering Game-Key Cards – which are physical cartridges that require players to download the full game data from the eShop – has drawn intense criticism from passionate fans. But now..? Well gosh, GKCs suddenly don't look so bad, right?

Don't get us wrong, we're not about to shout its praises from the rooftops, but it's at least something tangible that you can hold and share and sell. Sony, from 2028, will be offering none of that. From the company's perspective, however, digital-only sales mean much greater profit margins, so it's not hard to see why it's chosen to go down this path.

After the PS5 Pro launched without a disc drive, we think it's highly likely – if not guaranteed – that the PS6 will also follow suit. It'll be especially interesting, however, to see what Nintendo does with it's next-gen system.

But it's way too early to be thinking about that. Go and enjoy your Game-Key Cards.