Metroid could be making a return sooner than expected after a new rating for a project known as 'Metroid Ravenous' was recently spotted.

If this wasn't already enough news about the galactic bounty hunter for one week, VGC's editor-in-chief Andy Robinson has now chimed in, claiming even more could be on the way. Here's what he had to say in response to reports about a new Metroid title being spotted on Brazil's rating website:

"More than one of these are coming, I'm told. We eating, Metroid fans!"

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Although he didn't expand on what to expect, as noted by Nintendo Everything, there have already been some rumours this year about a classic Metroid title getting a makeover. Of course, there's no guarantee any of this will lead to an official announcement, so don't get too excited.

The latest rumours about Metroid follow the release of Retro Studio's title Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on the Switch and Switch 2 last December. It had an infamously drawn-out development cycle. As for Samus' side-scrolling series, the last entry was the outstanding Metroid Dread in 2021, developed by the talented team at MercurySteam.

If we hear any updates about these Metroid rumours, or any other credible sources corroborate this latest claim, we'll let you know.