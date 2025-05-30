Of the three Animal Crossing sets added to LEGO's line in January 2025, the Able Sisters' shop seemed to be missing a fairly crucial element right off the bat.

As an important shop in the game, we've been looking forward to seeing it in Lego form. Perhaps it will do enough for us to overlook the missing sister...

LEGO Animal Crossing - Able Sisters Clothing Shop (77055)

Price: $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99

Pieces: 322

Ages: 6+

Minifig(s) included: Mabel, Sasha

What's in the box?

Not Sable! While Orville's absence from the Dodo Airlines terminal set hurt, it wasn't as if it was called 'Dodo Bros. Airlines'; to have a set that's actually named Able Sisters Clothing Shop and not include both siblings feels distinctly cheap.

Mabel is present and correct, accompanied by Sasha (every shop needs a customer), but given the importance of Sable in the game and the way you gradually earn her friendship, forming a relationship day after day, it feels odd that she's not here, sitting behind her sewing machine.

You get a couple of different torsos to wear or display in the store. The shop itself is similar to all the other buildings in the series, with an open-back design that gives you easy access and keeps the piece count (and the overall price) down.

There are plenty of nice touches, including Sable's sewing machine and a cute pair of scissors with balls of yarn stacked beside, the touchscreen display in the store, an outdoors accessories stall, and a little cash register. It also comes with a white picket fence and a peach tree with a butterfly. If you own the other sets and you're looking to expand your terrain, there are some decent extras here.

The prints are good (the Able family portrait is a lovely touch) and the finished building, while simple, looks the part, with its lantern, swinging signage, and striped canopy. There's lots to like... but c'mon Lego. Able Sisters!

Able Sisters Clothing Shop cost

You get 322 pieces for $39.99 / £34.99 / €39,99, including two exclusive minifigs, plus some extra unique torsos. For a licensed set, it's not the worst value one we've seen. If Sable were included, we'd be singing a different tune.

For the price, though, it is disappointing that you don't get both sisters. We would have preferred Sable to Sasha (sorry, Sasha), but let's not forget Label (sorry, Labelle), the third sister also absent here. We can forgive that, as Label is typically found in the main plaza anyway, not under this roof.

We found this set with a €10 discount, which took the sting out of it somewhat, but still. We're not talking Never-Ending Story-levels of fraudulent advertising here, but Sable should absolutely be part of this set.

Conclusion

We're sorry to bang on about it, but when you put out a product featuring the Able Sisters' shop and it's only got one Able sister, it's always going to feel incomplete. If you can get over that, this is a pleasant little offering that's 100% in line with the others in the series, with great details that capture the essence of the buildings and the characters in a simple, accessible, play-focused way.

We can't get over Sable's no-show, though - especially how your relationship with her grows over time in the game. Even if she's made available in a separate set in the future, that doesn't excuse her absence here. Wait for a sale for this one.

Mabel's great

Nice details, as always

All printed pieces, not a sticker in sight Sable's absence is very keenly felt

Feels a bit stingy for the asking price, as if there's a sister-shaped missing piece...

Not Bad 6/10

