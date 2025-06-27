Dbrand knows its target audience. Excited new Switch 2 owners are, of course, the perfect consumers to sell a protective cover/skin/case to, with early adopters eager for reliable ways to protect their pricey new handhelds before it accidentally slips out of hand (or in my case, off of lap and onto the floor). The resulting damage (mild scuffs on the top of my left JoyCon) wasn’t bad enough to cause deep regret, but it was enough for me to wish I didn’t have to wait for my pre-ordered Dbrand Killswitch case to arrive, and that I could just buy it in-store. But one holds out for quality, even if it’s not a Day One acquisition.

I was confident in preordering Dbrand’s Switch 2 Killswitch case (despite the suspect name) because I have had a great experience with their Steam Deck case, which was, in turn, recommended to me by an internet friend. Up until I purchased a Killswitch for my Steam Deck, I had been using the also-excellent JSAUX Mod Case for Steam Decks, which is maybe the best budget case for Decks, but the Killswitch was superior enough in my eyes to warrant the upgrade.

Seeing as Dbrand's Steam Deck case is so sturdy and perfect at its job, I had every confidence the Switch equivalent would be too — and for the most part it is, with a couple of caveats.

But first, here are your options when deciding on which Killswitch bundle to get:

Essential : (1) Killswitch case, (1) skin of your choice, and (1) Dock Adapter ($59.95)

: (1) Killswitch case, (1) skin of your choice, and (1) Dock Adapter ($59.95) Travel : Which comes with the same as the Essential bundle, but with the Travel Cover with Game Card Holder and a set of Stick Grips to put on top of the default JoyCon sticks to provide extra, er, grip ($79.85)

: Which comes with the same as the Essential bundle, but with the Travel Cover with Game Card Holder and a set of Stick Grips to put on top of the default JoyCon sticks to provide extra, er, grip ($79.85) Ultra: Which includes all of the above, plus two screen protectors ($99.80)

Other items that come with whichever bundle you opt for are two soft screen cloths, a stiff cardboard bubble squeegee, and a packet of “spare adhesive” (which I never needed in any aspect of popping the console into the case). All of the items come packaged in a box laden with die-cut foam resting places for each piece, and the box itself has a smart-looking schematic of the case itself, on all sides of its glorious matte finish. To be honest, the box is almost too nice for something that’ll be shelved or, god forbid, discarded after the case is applied. Even the bag the KillSwitch box is shipped in is heavy-duty, insulated, and waterproof. Your carrier would have to go out of their way to damage your goods here.

You can also add an additional Game Card Holder for an extra $15 bucks USD, but I skipped that because it’s basically the exact same tray included with the Travel Cover, and it’s not designed to stack with the Travel Cover’s included card holder, or anything. It’s a snap-in tray that holds 10 Switch carts (compatible with Switch 1 and 2, of course, since they’re the same shape) — and by itself, an extra Card Holder would just leave the carts awkwardly exposed, compared to a proper clamshell game case that closes shut. I can’t really imagine anyone needing a second Game Card Holder as their primary option for bringing extra games with them. Is 10 games not enough to go? Are you not entertained? Personally, I’m confident that between physical and digital, 10 carts will hold me over to wherever I’m going, even on a month-long vacation.

So the Switch 2 Killswitch case is made from, as Dbrand puts it, a “blend of impact-resistant and structurally rigid thermoplastics... engineered to absorb shock, diffuse force, and dramatically improve your odds of walking away from a drop with both your console and dignity intact.” The Switch 2 version, then, is made from the same materials as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally cases, which are confidence-inspiring and tough. It’s not that brittle plastic that cheap toys and cases are made out of. When you feel it, you know this is the type of material that is built to outlast the console itself.

I don’t make a habit of dropping my Steam Deck, but it is big, heavy, and bulky for a handheld, and in the rare instances I have dropped it, it has survived each time, intact. While the Joy-Con 2 shoulder buttons are exposed, the Switch 2 Killswitch's grip covers (sans Travel Cover) extend by a millimetre all around — similar to minimalistic smartphone cases — significantly reducing the potential for major damage to the controllers. With the Travel Cover on, every aspect of the Switch 2 is covered by the case.

The controllers, in the worst case scenario, are replaceable; the Switch 2’s body and screen are less easily replaced. Fortunately, the Killswitch provides excellent protection. The main chassis of the case is beautifully engineered, with bevelled, die-cut openings for all the buttons, vents, USB, speaker, headphone, and cartridge ports, which means you can take advantage of either top or bottom USB-C port to charge the system even when encased. The Switch 2’s redesigned kickstand also gets a lovingly engineered opening to allow it to extend easily to its full range of motion if desired, and Dbrand includes an adhesive-backed kickstand cover to add comprehensive protection to the backside of your Switch 2, keeping all of the ‘puzzle pieces’ protected.

Of course, the various ‘skin’ options are a nice way to dress up your Joy-Con 2 controllers if you don’t feel like rolling out with the standard orange and blue theme. I opted for the ‘X-ray (dark)’ skin, because I like translucent ‘skeleton’ consoles whenever they’re available (which is not as often as I’d like). The skins, which basically just cover the front of your Joy-Con 2, are a quality vinyl with tacky, removable backing which fit seamlessly with the grips, without causing any bubble-up on the edges, and offer a nice, tactile matte finish that protects the surface of your Joy-Con 2.

A subtle consideration is that they also give the console a less pronounced Switch 2 ‘look,’ which may help the handheld stick out a little bit less. While I ordered the ‘X-ray (dark)’ skin, for whatever reason, Dbrand also included a ‘X-Ray (light)’ skin, for a total of two skins. Early adopter perk? I dunno, but it was a nice bonus either way.

The Steam Deck cover, for comparison, is form-fitting, primarily because the handheld is actually designed with heft to the handgrips, whereas the Switch 2 version adds actual, grabbable grips (very helpful for bigger hands) to the Joy-Cons otherwise flat profile, which while offering a lighter, streamlined profile to hold, can actually cause fatigue as the controllers are notoriously thin. The Killswitch grips offer a satisfying amount of tactile surface space to wrap your hands around, with the same textured feel as their other cases, and the same, smooth, signature stripes found on the Steam Deck and ROG Ally models.

This, of course, is where the Switch 2 Killswitch differs from the other Dbrand handheld cases, because while those are single-piece cases, the Switch 2 version arrives in three pieces, if you’re not counting the Dock Adapter (which comes free with every case, by the way). While the grips fit the Joy-Con 2 quite neatly, the case just comes to a stop, flush with the inner part of the Joy-Con, without really clamping on or snapping into place in a satisfying way.

I thought this was going to be a problem at first — can’t be helped, it’s the only handheld with removable controllers — but ever since I put the grips on the Joy-Cons, I haven’t had any issues, especially since I spend most of my time in handheld mode. If you’re not accidentally pressing down on the Joy-Con ‘release’ button, the controllers stay where they should, as they should (at least for me, they did).

Even with the Killswitch equipped, the Switch 2 is still slightly narrower by a few millimetres on the left and right than an un-cased Steam Deck, with the Switch 2 certainly thinner from front to back. While it is heavier than an un-cased Switch 2, overall it’s not as fatigue-inducing as a fully-kitted Steam Deck. However, this added weight is seemingly responsible for one of the main complaints about the Switch 2-specific Killswitch, and that’s that Joy-Con can become detached a little too easily if you hold the console in the wrong way. The Switch 2 with Killswitch case installed weighs 670 grams, while a similarly equipped Steam Deck comes in at 832 grams. A significant weight difference, surely, but the moral of the story here is don’t expect your magnets to save the day, case or no case.

While I personally didn’t encounter this problem because I am experienced enough not to expect a discreetly embedded array of magnetic points to carry the weight of the entire console in motion, not everyone will be so lucky. All I'll say is it pays to be careful and support the body of your Switch 2 with a couple of fingers, just to be safe.

Regardless of my experience, enough people have had this issue to compel Dbrand to issue a statement about it. Well, two statements actually. The first one sort of blames the problem on the way people hold their Switch 2, and the second one apologises for blaming the way people hold their Switch 2. More importantly, Dbrand said in this second statement that they would replace everyone’s Joy-Con grips, whether they’ve had this issue or not.

While it is certainly optional, I consider the Travel Cover/Game Card Holder essential. Why go through all this trouble to damage-proof your Switch 2 and not protect its most vulnerable asset: the screen? Not only is the Travel Cover made from the same sturdy polymers as the rest of the case, it also doubles as an attractive, translucent, smoky-coloured screen and button shield that also lets you carry 10 carts (plus the one in the Switch 2 cart slot) to boot.

While the Steam Deck equivalent features a confidence-inspiring grille design to keep things from applying pressure or poking at your OLED screen, the Switch 2 Travel Cover has a flat but raised profile that keeps ample space between the exterior of the cover, and your fragile, plastic screen. The surface of the Travel Cover is also embossed with decorative button moulding to help you orient the direction of the cover before you put it on.

The ‘Ultra’ bundle I got comes with two screen protectors — Dbrand describes these as “tempered glass screen protectors with idiot-proof installation trays” — so, if you’re an idiot, they designed this to save you from yourself. In practice, the box comes complete with a screen applicator similar to the excessive plastic contraptions that come with Spigen smartphone screen protectors, ensuring a perfect screen application and fit onto your Switch 2.

Unfortunately, I already applied the screen protector that came with the official Nintendo Switch 2 carrying case (I didn’t expect Nintendo to be so generous like that, actually), since I had to wait a few extra weeks for my Killswitch to arrive. So until my current one needs replacing, I’ll keep these on standby.

Unlike the Steam Deck/ROG Ally equivalent of the Travel Cover, which is clamped into place by a tab at the bottom of the cover and handheld, the Switch 2 version is actually held in place by a high-quality, braided elastic cable mounted on the back by two extremely sturdy toggles. This cable is then contained at the anchor point within a heavy-duty tube that wraps around from back to front and rests in a perfectly fitting clasp.

While I have no doubts that this cable system is built to last, and will likely outlive the device itself, I do sort of miss the snap-into-place design of the Steam Deck version. It is possible, however, that Dbrand designed it like this to keep the kickstand in place, should the kickstand ever become loose, or to prevent from applying any pressure on the Switch 2’s delicate array of grilles and USB ports on the bottom of the device.

The main concern I had with Travel Cover is with the Game Card Holder itself, which is basically a tray with some tabs and hard edges that may or may not touch the screen itself when closed into place. So I performed a little experiment with a dry erase marker, which I used to colour the edges of the Card Holder, and then I quickly put the Travel Cover in place with a piece of paper over the screen. After removing the Cover, there were no colour marks transferred to the paper, so there must be enough space between the Card Holder and the screen surface. Phew!

The Dock Adapter. There’s not a lot to complain about since it comes with the case for ‘free,’ and it provides a good resting place for charging and for propping up your Switch 2 to play. It’s well-designed, too, with thoughtful vents placed beneath the console’s bottom speaker vents. An upwards-facing USB-C port allows the console to rest and charge at the same time, while an additional USB-C port lets you plug this into an external charging cable. Soft rubber mounts help keep the console in place, although the USB-C does that too. The bottom of the Dock Adapter has rubber feet, keeping the base in place.

The Dock Adapter features "built-in 4k60 passthrough via USB-C", which enables you to dock the Switch 2 without removing your Killswitch case. Overall, it’s a nice bonus inclusion — just don't expect it to be as seamless a docking experience as Dbrand originally boasted.

While it wouldn’t have hurt to add a USB-A port, it’s hard to complain about a well-designed dock that comes free with every case. That said, it doesn’t really do anything that the Switch 2 couldn’t do on its own, with the kickstand out, and the same cables performing the same functions. It does make things a little more stable, and it does make both USB-C ports accessible, though, so it’s a welcome inclusion in any case.

Overall, Dbrand’s Switch 2 Killswitch is a considerately designed, well-built piece of kit that comes from a fine pedigree of products designed to extend the life of your handheld device, and on this count, the Killswitch very neatly fulfils this promise. It’s a well-made case that’s superior to the usual slew of mediocre options lining store shelves. The Killswitch is tough, beautifully designed, and even has a built-in cart carrying solution. While the jury is still out on whether the Joy-Con grips issue is a widespread problem or something that only affects a small percentage of users, at least Dbrand’s gone on record saying they’ll do right by everyone who bought a Switch 2 Killswitch.

I’d still recommend this case, especially since replacement grips will be sent out to everyone, whether you’re having this issue or not. My confidence in the all-around design of this means I can throw it in my bag on my upcoming month-long trip to Japan (and accompanying 12-hour flight) without any worries for my Switch 2 getting messed up in transit. While slightly pricey for a game case, I’ve found the investment well worth it.

Fantastic design

Incredible overall protection if you opt for the 'Ultra' bundle

Joy-Con grips make things much more comfortable

Game Card holder is handy Reports of Joy-Con separation are worrying, even if Dbrand has already offered replacements

The 'Ultra' bundle might be too expensive for some

Great 8/10

