Accessory manufacturer Dbrand has admitted that its initial response to the Joy-Con detachment debacle surrounding its new 'Killswitch' product was "spectacularly terrible".

If you're unaware, the Killswitch came under fire for supposedly causing the Switch 2's Joy-Con to detach from the console too easily when applied. Dbrand had attempted to defend this by laying out the conditions under which the detachment might occur, ultimately stating that "nobody routinely holds their Switch 2 like this".

Fans understandably took this to mean that Dbrand was shirking responsibility and shifting the blame to the users. It's not taken long for the company to catch wind of this, and so it has now issued an updated response on Reddit (thanks, VGC) in which it finally takes full responsibility while offering replacements to all customers.

"After reading through your feedback, it’s quite clear that our post was a spectacularly terrible response to the issue at hand. Some of you have expressed that opinion in a perfectly reasonable way. Others have expressed it with literal death threats."

Dbrand goes on to say that while it still believes detachment would only occur under certain conditions, it ultimately agrees that this shouldn't necessarily matter, and that users should be able to hold the console and Killswitch in whatever manner they see fit.

"As easy as it is to boil our original post down to “you’re holding it wrong,” what we’re sober to now is the point that you should be allowed to hold it however the f*** you want, without detachment occurring. We get it. Please continue dunking on us for the next six to eight months for reincarnating Steve Jobs."

The company is currently looking at two potential solutions for the issue: the first is a complete redesign of the accessory that would theoretically completely resolve any potential detachment issues. Dband is not 100% certain that this option would be feasible to mass-produce at this time, but it is nevertheless giving it a shot.

The second is simply an improved version of the current product, which would still prove to be a lot more reliable than some of the products currently in users' hands. Whichever option Dbrand ultimately opts for will be communicated in a new update on 10th July 2025. Regardless, everyone – whether you encountered the detachment issue or not – will be getting a replacement product.