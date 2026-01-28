Yesterday, Nintendo shared an update about its Virtual Boy library coming to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack next month.

Although it seemingly doubles down on the requirement to purchase new headsets, on a more welcoming note, there will be some quality-of-life enhancements. Apart from the usual options, including save states, the ability to rewind gameplay and remap controls - in case you missed it, there'll also be the option to change the colour of the screen.

Yes, users will actually be able to remove the red lens and swap to the following colours to make the whole experience a little easier on the eyes:

The one downside is that this colour change option won't actually be available at launch next month. According to Nintendo, it will be coming "later this year", so you'll just have to wait! Once again, this new feature will require users to physically "remove the lens cover" from the headset.