Alongside the Switch 2 release date for Final Fantasy XIV Online, Square Enix shared another look at the game's sixth expansion, Evercold. It's set to launch in January 2027 and is also confirmed for Nintendo's new platform.

"An extended teaser trailer for Evercold was also revealed, providing a glimpse into the world of the Fourth and the adventures that await the Warrior of Light in the start of the Goddless Realms Saga story arc."

Square Enix also revealed multiple other announcements during the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Berlin this weekend. Here's the round up:

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2026 - Berlin Keynote Address

Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold - Extended Teaser Trailer

New Job: Bastion

"A main tank that wields a pair of greatshields known as skyltborg—and unveiled a trailer showcasing the new job in action."

New Areas: Hringhorni & Naglfar

"Presenting Hringhorni, the Realmship of Fire—a new area to explore in FINAL FANTASY XIV: Evercold."

"Presenting Naglfar, the Realmship of Water—a new area to explore in FINAL FANTASY XIV: Evercold."

New City: Fargarth

"Presenting Fargarth, a new city debuting in FINAL FANTASY XIV: Evercold."

Final Fantasy XIV - Evangelion - Ghosts Of Desire - Teaser

"Presenting Ghosts of Desire, a new crossover with the EVANGELION series. This new alliance raid series is being developed with creative input from khara, Inc. Acclaimed animation director, animator, and designer Mahiro Maeda—director of EVANGELION:3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME—will join the project as a special guest artist and designer!"

Final Fantasy XIV Online x FFFVII Remake Raid Series