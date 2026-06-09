It's set to be a day of announcements, it seems. Before the Direct can even get underway, Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy X/X-2 will be getting an all-new Switch 2 version later this month.

The HD Remaster will arrive in its new form on 23rd July, with pre-orders going live on the eShop today for £44.99 / €49,99.

The Switch 2 version features all of the HD features you'd expect to find on Switch 1, complete with the remade visuals, remastered score, high-speed mode and more. That said, we'd expect things to look that bit sharper on the new hardware — and hey, it's only 100+ hours for a replay of both...

We had a great time with the duo when they first arrived on Switch back in 2019. "Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster successfully does justice to these two RPG classics as it brings them to a new age of players," we said in our 9/10 review, "we can’t recommend it highly enough".

What a way to kick off Direct day, eh?