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Final Fantasy X | X-2 Remaster is about to launch on Switch 2 on 23rd July, and you might well have the same question that we did when it was announced a few weeks back: why?

The compilation already looks pretty great on the Switch and, in what has become the unfortunate norm for Square Enix, there's no upgrade path for current owners. If you want to experience X & X-2 on Nintendo's new(ish) console, you need to fork up another $49.99 / £44.99.

So we thought we'd see if there actually is any difference by playing the opening segment of Final Fantasy X on both systems. Spoiler alert: there is a difference. Not a massive one, mind you. Looking at both side-by-side, the Switch 2 displays a much crisper image with significantly more detailed textures. The difference in handheld, meanwhile, is similarly stark, though image quality naturally isn't as sharp as docked.

To demonstrate, we've compiled a few shots from both docked and handheld modes for you to peruse at your leisure. For all scenarios, Switch shots are on the left, and Switch 2 shots are on the right. If you're on a computer, make sure to open the images to full size and toggle between them with your arrow keys.

In the meantime, the lovely Mai has provided direct gameplay footage from both X & X-2 in the video above, so if you want to see it in motion, have at it.

Docked

Remember: Switch 1 shots are on the left, Switch 2 on the right.

Handheld

If you want to find out what we think of the game(s) overall, then our original Switch review still stands. With a score of 9/10, it's a remarkable experience that's just as good now as it was back in 2001. Granted, a few of us at Nintendo Life are of the mind that the HD upgrade kinda ruined some of the characters' faces, while the new arranged music is often overblown and drowns out some of the voice acting.

Still, if you don't own it on Switch, then we reckon the upcoming Switch 2 version is the way to go. If you do already own it, however, then you'll have to decide whether the visual upgrades are worth paying full price all over again.