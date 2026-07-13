Don't you just love it when a new announcement makes a previous announcement look even worse? Case in point, Square Enix confirmed today that Octopath Traveler 1 & 2 are coming to the Switch 2, but no upgrades are being offered to current owners. Naff, indeed.

Now, a new eShop listing reveals that Atari and Nightdive Studio's Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster is also coming to the Switch 2, but this time, current owners on Switch can upgrade for free. Lovely stuff. Otherwise, you're looking at £24.99 / $29.99 if you're a newcomer.

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As for what you're getting with the Switch 2 version, the eShop listing details frame rates of up to 120fps along with improved resolution and support for 4K on compatible displays. Added support for Joy-Con 2 controllers is also mentioned, which presumably means that mouse mode has also been added, but we can't say for definite.

Of course, the Switch version's gyro controls will also be present and correct, so if you prefer that option, you're good to go.

Let's check out the official description: