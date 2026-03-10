After an incredibly lengthy delay, Nightdive Studio's SiN Reloaded is finally making its way to consoles, including the Switch and Switch 2, later this year.

Built from the original 1998 classic from developer Ritual Entertainment, SiN Reloaded will feature enhanced visuals and performance along with a more modernised control scheme. The release will include the base game and the additional SiN: Wages of Sin mission pack, all optimised with Nightdive's KEX Engine.

Much like 2025's System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, the upcoming release will also come with a 'vault' feature containing all sorts of behind-the-scenes material to peruse while enjoying the main experience. There's no firm release date at the time of writing, but it's good to know that Nightdive has finally been able to clear a few hurdles and get this one close to the finish line.

Here's a peek at the key features: