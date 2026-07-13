Square Enix has announced Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2 for the Switch 2, bringing two modern RPG classics to Nintendo's latest console with improved visuals and performance.

Although they're out now in Japan, a western release is due to follow on 1st October 2026. You can bag each game individually either physically (likely a Game-Key Card) or digitally for £49.99 / $59.99 each, or digitally as a bundle for £59.99 / $74.99.

Square Enix has, sadly, also confirmed that current Switch owners will not be offered any option to upgrade to the new versions on the Switch 2. Save data from the original Switch is also not compatible with Switch 2. Boo.

"There is also a Nintendo Switch™ version of this game. Please select the version you require carefully. There are no plans to sell an upgrade pack to upgrade the Nintendo Switch™ version to the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version. Save data is incompatible between the Nintendo Switch™ and Nintendo Switch™ 2 versions."

With that in mind, this will likely be a tough sell for current owners. Specifics regarding how the visuals and performance have been improved have not been provided at this time, but given the games' availability in Japan, it's likely we'll find out soon. We're guessing a slight resolution bump along with 60fps gameplay is in order, but does that warrant a double-dip?

If you've never played an Octopath Traveler game before, we suspect this will be the best way to do so on a Nintendo platform. It's just disappointing that publishers seem so hesitant to provide any benefits to fans who have already pledged their support on the Switch.