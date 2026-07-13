It's a new week, so it's time to check out the latest UK boxed charts data.
Fresh off its release on 9th July, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has stormed to the top to grab the gold. For those interested, PS5 expectedly took the lion's share of sales at 84%, with Xbox trailing at 15% and PC netting only 1%. Keep in mind, however, that the latter two are primarily digital these days with minimal retail presence.
It's a fine start for Ubisoft's remake, though, with the company also confirming that it's already sold over 2 million copies. Here's hoping it follows in AC: Shadows footsteps with a Switch 2 port soon. Speaking of which, 007 First Light is still performing well to come in at number two. This one actually is getting a Switch 2 port fairly soon, though the specific release date is still unknown at the time of writing.
Elsewhere, Star Fox is just about hanging onto the top ten this week to place at number nine, while Digimon Story Time Stranger re-enters the charts at number twenty-nine following its release on Switch and Switch 2. Naturally, the two systems made up the majority of sales this week, but PS5 did still manage 5%.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|
1
|Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
|
2
|2
|007 First Light
|
1
|
3
|
EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 37%, Switch 32%, PS4 12%, Switch 2 10%
|
3
|4
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
7
|5
|
Resident Evil Requiem
|PC 50%, PS5 35%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox 5%
|
8
|6
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
NEW
|7
|
Mouse P.I. for Hire
|PS5 63%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox 3%, PC 1%
|
9
|8
|
Mario Kart World
|
4
|9
|
Star Fox
|
16
|10
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
14
|11
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
10
|12
|Battlefield 6
|
13
|13
|Minecraft
|
6
|14
|Football Manager 26
|
11
|15
|Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|
15
|16
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 52%, Switch 48%
|
17
|17
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
18
|18
|Resident Evil 3
|
-
|19
|Elden Ring
|
30
|20
|The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits
|
NEW
|21
|Echoes of Aincrad
|
20
|22
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
21
|23
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
25
|24
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 77%, Switch 19%, PS5 3%, Xbox 0%
|
12
|25
|F1 25
|
23
|26
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%
|
-
|27
|Tekken 8
|
26
|28
|
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
-
|29
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|Switch 48%, Switch 2 47%, PS5 5%, Xbox 0%
|
19
|30
|EA Sports UFC 6
|
29
|31
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%
|
32
|32
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
|
33
|33
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|34
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
37
|35
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 64%, Switch 36%
|
35
|36
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 69%, Switch 25%, Xbox 5%, PS4 0%
|
24
|37
|
Split Fiction
|PS5 64%, Switch 2 35%, Xbox 1%
|
38
|38
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
-
|39
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
39
|40
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS5 47%, PS4 25%, Switch 2 15%, Switch 14%
[Compiled by GfK]