Nightdive Studios has shown off its latest upcoming remaster, and it's a doozy. Thief: The Dark Project, originally released back in 1998 from Looking Glass Studios and Eidos Interactive, is making a comeback later this year on Switch and Switch 2.
Visuals, textures, animations, and more have all been given some TLC for the new release, and those on Switch can also rest easy in the knowledge that the upgrade to Switch 2 will be completely free. We don't have word on exactly when Thief will launch, but it's looking like it will arrive quite late in the year, with Nightdive quoting a 'Winter' release window.
Thief will also come packed with all additional content and updates included in the 1999 Thief Gold release. For now, let's check out the key features:
- Advanced NPC AI: A dynamic visibility system and sound simulation allows both players and enemies to detect movement realistically; NPCs will dynamically adapt to sounds the player makes, investigate, and even raising alarms
- Keep to the Shadows: Experience one of the first games to use light and sound as core gameplay mechanics; use fire arrows to extinguish torches and moss arrows to dampen loud surfaces
- Stealth-Based Combat: Strike unseen from the shadows using Garrett’s blackjack to incapacitate enemies from behind or specialized gas mines and arrows to take them down from range
- Misdirection: Flashbombs will temporarily blind and disorient enemies and Noisemaker arrows will distract and draw away guards.
- Tools of a Master Thief: amass a full array of specialized tools including lockpicks, remote cameras, and even rope arrows to access out-of-reach locations