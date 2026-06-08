Nightdive Studios has shown off its latest upcoming remaster, and it's a doozy. Thief: The Dark Project, originally released back in 1998 from Looking Glass Studios and Eidos Interactive, is making a comeback later this year on Switch and Switch 2.

Visuals, textures, animations, and more have all been given some TLC for the new release, and those on Switch can also rest easy in the knowledge that the upgrade to Switch 2 will be completely free. We don't have word on exactly when Thief will launch, but it's looking like it will arrive quite late in the year, with Nightdive quoting a 'Winter' release window.

Thief will also come packed with all additional content and updates included in the 1999 Thief Gold release. For now, let's check out the key features: