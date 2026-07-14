Dragon's Dogma 2 garnered a fair bit of criticism following its release in 2024 thanks to some pretty dire performance issues. Frame rate would often tank during gameplay on PS5, and while post-launch patches certainly improved things, it was far from perfect.

So it was a pretty big surprise, then, to learn of Capcom's plans to port Dragon's Dogma 2 to the Switch 2. Launching on 9th October 2026, its arrival on the objectively weaker Nintendo console naturally raises some questions regarding its performance. If it struggled on PS5, how can we possibly expect anything even remotely acceptable on Switch 2?

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Well, in speaking with Eurogamer, producer Naoto Oyama alleviated our fears by confirming that Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently running at a "minimum 30 frames per second rate", noting how it often goes even higher in many scenes. He attributes this to Capcom's RE Engine, a proprietary engine developed by the publisher and used on other modern titles like Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata.

Thanks to the wide use of the RE Engine in the company, different teams can leverage expertise to refine the engine for new titles and introduce improvements to features and performance, with Oyama-san labelling it as "a really positive cycle for us"

He concludes by stating "it's a little while to go until the game releases, but it's exceeding our expectations on Switch 2, and I hope the players agree that we've done a great job again with bringing this game to that platform."

So Capcom's streak of providing excellent Switch 2 ports will theoretically remain unbroken when Dragon's Dogma 2 launches later this year. We'll know for sure when we test it for ourselves, but this is definitely positive news, indeed.