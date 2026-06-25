Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen was one other game recently revealed for the Switch 2, and during the latest Capcom Spotlight this week, fans have now been given another look at the upcoming expansion content, arriving on 9th October 2026.

According to the game's director Kento Kinoshita, this expansion is packed with "enhanced gameplay, uncharted adventures, and enticing value".

Dark Arisen will include brand-new story content set in the "long-abandoned" northern region of Norgan. Additionally, there'll be new challenges added to the main area, where you can take on 12 unique dungeon challenges with your custom character. The character editor is also being expanded with more customisation options.

On the Switch 2, this expansion will be released as "one deluxe package" containing both the base game and expansion.

Apart from this, Capcom has also outlined plans for more updates. One, releasing before the arrival of the Switch 2 version, will include performance improvements, UI improvements and much more. The previous update also made unlimited fast travel available, and in August, players can expect additional save slots and an increase in the number of weapon skill slots (to six).

You can get the full rundown in the video above. Pre-orders for the title will begin rolling out "soon" on each platform. There'll also be the pre-order and early adopter bonus in the form of a "Norgan Fashion Set". And if you want to try out the game, the expansion for this title will be playable at Gamescom 2026.