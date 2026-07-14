Since the reveal of the Switch 2, there have been ongoing rumours about an updated model swapping the LCD screen for an OLED panel.

Although it seems less likely at the moment after rising costs in the tech space and even a Switch 2 price hike, a new report by ZDNet Korea claims Nintendo is currently considering applying OLED technology to its latest product in a future revision.

Reporter Lee Ki-Jong has shared information from three separate industry sources about this supposed hardware update, which could apparently go into development this year and follow with "mass production" as early as the "end of 2027 or the beginning of 2028".

Here's what each source had to say via machine translation:

"Nintendo is considering releasing a Switch 2 OLED with the resolution upgraded from HD (1280x720) of the Switch 1 OLED model to FHD (1920x1080), If the release of the Switch 2 OLED model is decided, there is a possibility that product development will begin at the end of this year." "Nintendo is considering applying rigid OLED to the Switch 2, but has not yet confirmed the release of the Switch 2 OLED due to the price difference compared to liquid crystal display (LCD) products." "Samsung Display will strive to supply Switch 2 OLEDs to Nintendo... the extent of the price increase for the Switch 2 resulting from the application of OLED is a variable."

Based on this report, a possible revision could still be a few years out. There's also the question of how much a system with an updated panel might potentially cost as tech and component prices continue to rise.

Nintendo announced a price revision for the Switch 2 earlier this year, increasing the system by $50 in the North American market. These new prices have already taken effect in Japan and will be applied to Western markets in September 2026. Of course, the price hikes aren't isolated to Nintendo, with Sony and Microsoft also announcing increases for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

This report follows Nintendo's announcement of a Switch 2 hardware revision for Europe last week, which will feature a replaceable battery. A separate rumour recently suggested Nintendo could update the Switch 2's existing LCD panel.