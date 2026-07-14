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As part of Octopath Traveler's 8th anniversary celebrations, Square Enix has announced the latest entry Octopath Traveler 0 will be getting an update later this year.

Full details haven't been shared just yet, but we do have some insight about what to expect via the official anniversary broadcast. As highlighted by Gematsu, players can expect a "new formidable foe" in the Monster Arena, and there'll also be a new resident arriving in town from a certain game...

Here's the full rundown:

A New Formidable Foe Appears in the Monster Arena – To all you veteran travelers who have grown too strong (thanks to those Nuts), a certain formidable foe will return, stronger than ever before. Take on an enhanced Capture battle, then face an Arena battle that is far more formidable. Can you overcome this trial? (Editor’s Note: The silhouette is Amatsukami no Orochi.)

A New Resident Arrives in Town – Phenn in Wishvale has received a letter of introduction for a new resident. It seems they are an “adventurer” from another world… (Editor’s Note: The silhouette is Elliot from The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales.)

Octopath Traveler 0 arrived on the Switch and Switch 2 last December. We called it a victory lap for the beloved series, awarding it nine out of ten stars. There's a demo as well, and save data carries over to the full release.

Square Enix has also announced Switch 2 versions of Octopath Traveler 1 & 2 this week. These titles will be arriving on 1st October 2026.