Earlier this week, Bandai Namco gave DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO fans a closer look at the new "Super Limit-Breaking NEO" paid DLC in a special showcase. Details about the Switch and Switch 2 versions will be announced at a later date, with this content arriving on 30th July 2026 on other platforms.

As for what you can expect, it will introduce a new solo mode known as "Limit Breaker Journey". In this you'll choose your favourite character, develop their abilities and then customise them via battles.

Players will navigate the map, select opponents based on their strength and use Battle Arts to gain advantages. Character stats can then be increased, allowing players to shape their fighter to suit their preferred playstyle.

The DLC also comes loaded with four new Episode Battles, four new stages and 33 additional fighters from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT.

A free update is also on the way, adding "Sparking! Boost" and "Chain Blast" mechanics. Some variations of existing stages will also be added.

“Sparking! Boost” allows players to spend a large amount of Skill Stock to further increase their attack power while in Sparking! Mode. However, once the boost ends, their stats will be temporarily reduced. “Chain Blast” is a new mechanic that creates an additional follow-up opportunity after sending an opponent flying. By switching to a reserve ally and continuing the attack with a blast, players can deal massive damage. Variations of existing stages will also be added in this update.

If you haven't already tried out this game, you can find out more in our review here on Nintendo Life: