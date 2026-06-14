Rayman Legends will be getting a remake later this year, and if you're wonder what Ubisoft's plans are for the original release, it apparently won't be going anywhere.

In a brief response to a Rayman fan on social media, the company said the "original" versions of these games would be "staying put". In other words, they're not going anywhere, and you shouldn't have to worry about them being delisted (at least for now).

So if you haven't already played Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition on the Switch or another version of the title, you should still be able to access the digital versions in the foreseeable future.

Rayman Legends Retold will transform the 2D platformer into a title with fresh 3D sequences, new levels and much more when it launches for the Switch 2 and other platforms on 1st October 2026. If you want to find out more about the original title, you can check out our review. We gave the Definitive Edition nine out of ten stars when it arrived on Switch in 2017.

Ubisoft is also reviving Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag this July, and mentioned at the time of the announcement how the original game would still be available to players.