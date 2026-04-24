Although Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is skipping the Switch 2, we do have some good news about the original game that fans are sure to appreciate.

According to Ubisoft Singapore and Black Flag Resynced creative director Paul Fu, the new version of the swashbuckling adventure is a "2026 take on the original legend", meaning the existing versions of Black Flag across various digital platforms won't be going anywhere.

This was revealed alongside the news that Resynced would not include multiplayer or the DLC:

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Paul Fu: "With Resynced we made a clear choice, it is a pure story driven adventure and we are fully focused on Edward's adventures in the Carribean. As a result of this focus, we have elected to not have the multiplayer and not have the DLC. However, Resynced is built from the ground up, with new story, new content and news sytems, but we're staying true to his action-adventure roots. Resynced is a 2026 take on the original legend, and for those of us who are curious, the original will still be available."

So, there you go, Black Flag fans - if you still want to pick up the original pirate-themed experience in the future on a select digital store, you shouldn't have to worry about it being delisted.

Switch and Switch 2 owners can currently access the original Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag title via the Rebel Collection, which was released in 2019. Here's what we had to say about it at the time: