Capcom's strong support of the Switch 2 continues, with the announcement earlier this week that it will be releasing Onimusha: Way of the Sword on the new system this September.

Now, following this reveal, it has shared some details about the game's performance and resolution on each platform. In terms of resolution, the Switch 2 version will be 1920 x 1080p in TV mode and 1600 x 900p in handheld mode, with both modes utilising upscaling.

As for the frame rate, Onimusha: Way of the Sword will run at 30fps across both modes, but Capcom also notes how it's possible to change settings to enable a variable frame rate "between 30 and 40 fps". Other versions of the game will support up to 60fps and a resolution of 3840 x 2160.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches for the Switch 2 on 25th September 2026. Pre-orders are now available on the Nintendo eShop and include a bonus Lion Dog charm and a sword Sealed Curse appearance. According to the eShop listing, the estimated file size is 34.1GB.

Here's a bit about the game's story, along with another look: