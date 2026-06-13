One of the major announcements during the Direct broadcast earlier this week was the news Square Enix is finally releasing proper versions of Kingdom Hearts on Nintendo's platforms. The Switch cloud versions have already been discontinued from sale, with the digital release now scheduled for 8th October 2026.

If you are planning to purchase the digital versions, the estimated file sizes have now been shared on the Nintendo eShop and store pages. Here's a rundown of the space you'll need to install and play each of these titles:

Kingdom Hearts - Switch 2 Estimated File Sizes:

Once again, these are estimated file sizes and are subject to change between now and the October launch date.

If you previously purchased any of the Cloud versions of these games on the Switch (which will remain playable until 9th June 2027), you're eligible for a discount on each of these digital versions.

Square Enix has also announced it will be bringing Kingdom Hearts 4 to the Switch 2 in the future, and it will apparently arrive the same day as other versions of the game.