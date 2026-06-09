Now that we know that it's happening, I'm OK with it.

The interesting part will be how it plays, how much of it shall be modernized... and if it will be an influence for entirely new Zelda games, if it means that Zelda will go back to the structure of the classics instead of the BotW/TotK template... or maybe if this remake will be released to appease those who wanted a more traditional Zelda and the new titles will continue in the Breath/Tears mould...

Whatever happens, we don't have to wait much. This time, Link will be travelling 28 years into the future instead of 7...