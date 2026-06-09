Yep, it's real folks. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting the full remake treatment on Switch 2, and it's launching this year.

Nintendo didn't show too much in the debut trailer, but we did get a glimpse of Link snoozing while the narrator provides some of the game's early lore.

"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time: The Nintendo 64 classic returns for a new generation in 2026, reborn exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2!"

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