Yep, it's real folks. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting the full remake treatment on Switch 2, and it's launching this year.
Nintendo didn't show too much in the debut trailer, but we did get a glimpse of Link snoozing while the narrator provides some of the game's early lore.
"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time: The Nintendo 64 classic returns for a new generation in 2026, reborn exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2!"
Breaking...
Comments 88
Leakers ruined the annoucement but I was at least still interested to seeing what it looked like and then they didn't even show anything. Pretty lackluster way to end the Direct. Weird to have no gameplay footage or a date when it's releasing this year.
Love this new art style!
Please to God, just make it not censored compared to the original and I will definitely buy it in 2027
Can't wait for a full HD scene of King Zora slowly scooching to the side for four hours.
Why no hat? Why are they showing the triforce appearing on the hand already?
Excellent news right at the end of an otherwise less than excellent Direct.
Sigh... This is still really cool, but now no Oracle remakes... 😭
Cool, another remake. Something original would be nice.
Why does he have an adult man head? That looks incredibly offputting, his jaw's way too pronounced.
Either way, it is in an incredibly hard uphill battle to convince me that an OoT remake warrants existing, but I'll try to wait to pass judgment on it until they actually, like, SHOW something about it.
Literally the only game I have any interest in. Wave Race? 1080? F Zero? MKW dlc? No? Useless Direct
Really thought we'd see a bit more than that but I am super excited, it looked great for all that we saw!
@Erigen That's how we know gaming peaked in 1998.
We'd all be losing our @#$% if this hadn't been leaked.
Well the very quick tease they gave us was good but they are definitely playing with us having the teaser be that quick and it still coming out this year. Maybe have a big Zelda section at the September direct with more on this and the trailer maybe? Plus if we are especially lucky news on the WW/TP HD editions being ported over and maybe a tease for whatever big next thing they are working on. I am definitely on some hopium with that.
Glad it’s a remake rather than a remaster. Love the artstyle!
Sigh. They're recycling the same old games so hard they deserve an environmental award.
That's it ? This was truly a non-Nintendo Nintendo Direct.
I love this new art style for the game. I can't wait! And the music gave me chills in the Direct. And honestly, I don't care about the leaks. I am still very excited!
And here it is. A remake of OOT.
It'll probably had its own direct which is fine, can't wait to see Link's new design and combat mechanic.
Can't wait to visit those great faeries again
hope master quest is included....
Maybe when we see him up and rolling about he'll look better,
but Link there looks really off to me, kind of uncanny valley.
I wish this wasn’t at the end of the show since there was no snippet of gameplay. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great ender, but not much can be gleaned. I figured with a 2026 release date they would show some footage. I’m sure we will get a direct solely for this game soon, though.
"Finally, an opportunity for me to finally get into Zelda!" HotGoomba exclaims, foolishly ignorant about the fact he's going to drop the game 10 hours in, like every other Zelda game he's played.
My money is on Thursday November 19th for a release day. It just really makes to most logical sense.
[exasperated, nasally sigh]
A little bummed to have the surprise ruined by leaks, but ill still get it no matter what. Can't wait to see more!
Shame that they didn't really show what the game looks like (beside the small teaser)
Nice! Can't wait for it. Really could've used some gameplay, though.
Shut up and take my money!.....(throws money at screen)
Would've been way more hype with an actual release date
OMFG I WANT IT NOW!! Looks like it’s going to be a complete reimagining!! The art style looks so f#%&@ good too 🤤
I hope for a Zelda only direct 🙏
Let’s go!!
@BenAV wait till Splatoon is out and then they will talk about it and show it off.
The absolute cruelty to announce it and not show it.
Day one but for me.
Also hyped for Xenoblade Genesis.
Worst Nintendo Direct ever.
Wasted 1 hour of my life to witness 10 seconds of Zelda.
I want to fight Nintendo.
Small Teaser pretty guarantees it's getting delayed to next year I fear. It's already June, surely they'd have a more complete version for something launching within the next 6 months.
Will I buy it day 1? 100 % no matter what. But I really hope this has another hook besides just a complete graphics overhaul. Maybe I'm in the minority but the original still holds up so well. One of the few games I've replayed consistently since release.
I just want to know if we get the option to turn off Navi's, "Hey, listen''.
Obviously have to reserve some judgement for now but as brief as it was, didn't feel at all like OOT to me. Was almost Disney like.
I don't think I need to play OoT again, sadly. The short reveal with no gameplay just felt like Nintendo trying to silence the leakers.
Sitting through the worst direct of all time to see a teaser with no gameplay idk how to thjnk rn
@Regulus6891 I wouldn't at all say it's the worst because absolutely anything beats the one where half of it was puppets and the other half was showing off SMB1 concept art, but it was a very, "Is anything going to happen?" kind of show.
It will release late November with a special edition S2 console for the scalpers to fleece us for Christmas
New Xenoblade will get lost in the OoT hype but that's the best announcement for me. Rhythm Heaven also looks great. Metaphor port is top.
OoT artstyle is giving me Fable and I don't know how I feel about it.
Giggidy giggidy gig gig goo!!!
@8bit-Man Calling it, now: The next mainline Super Mario game will be a remake of Super Mario 64, with Luigi, Yoshi and Wario added. I mean, it makes perfect sense if we hear Kevin Afghani utter those four famous words: (N64 Coin) "It's-A-Me, Mario!"
Rockstar will be in a panic this is probably the only game that could damage the sales of GTA 6. If it launches the same time Rockstar is likely to delay GTA 6 till next year.
It's only a teaser, but not loving the art style of link. Hopefully better in game.
Great trailer! My fav parts are a tie between that still image of a rendered mural and the 4 seconds of “boy sleeping” footage.
@Regulus6891
It was awful wasn't it?
I don't know why they'd hold a release date at this point if it's actually launching this year. Same with Duskbloods. The year is pretty stacked as it is, wouldn't be surprised to see it slip if other titles perform well enough and console sales don't falter after the price hike.
@Jack_Goetz Lol you are on an article that came out seconds ago about zelda saying you dont want to play play or need to play it again hahahaha
@MinervaX76
You do you, but I intend to buy it on day one!
Many would've gone crazy at this announcement hadn't it been for the leakers...
Leaving that aside, personally I'm so excited for this anyway, looking forward to seeing and hearing more about it and then playing it whenever it comes out this year - the little they've shown looks great!
And its this year, I can't wait to see more im so excited. Maybe there's a chance majoras mask could get the same treatment soon
@Boogaloo_Jenkins Agree, too much was shown. Reminded me of a trailer for a comedy movie where they spoil the best jokes.
@Whoever
Feels like they're going for blond Elijah Wood.
I guess my N64, Gamecube, Wii VC, Wii U VC and 3DS versions needed a new release. I'm excited for everyone but so bored of ports and remakes, wish it was something new.
@wizzgamer BotW's the best-selling Zelda game at 33 million copies sold. GTA5 sold a third of that on its first day. Rockstar isn't worried.
@wizzgamer Ahhhhh hahaha yes a crime sadbox shooter is going to lose sales to a Zelda game coming out on a platform they don't support lol
Wish they’d have shown more of the game given that it leaked and we all knew this was coming.
It would have been nice to see more gameplay and clearer changes from the original. If it ends up being the exact same game—like the Star Fox remake—then I don’t see a reason to buy it again. They already remade it once for the 3DS.
The 3DS remaster was already definitive and good enough but of course I'm taking a NS2 HD remaster! Argh!
I look forward to riveting "kid napping" gameplay.
wait
OOT one of the few relevant moments of the direct. So much filler it was painful. The thumb wrestling and hello kitty….
IT'S REAL PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nice - this almost seems to indicate that we're getting a retelling of Ocarina (see: Final Fantasy VII) as opposed to another visual overhaul which is absolutely the right direction to take.
Whilst not a lot was shown here I've no doubt a dedicated Zelda direct will confirm more details to show off returning features and changes (pleeeeeease open exploration map, pleeeease)
I was hoping for GTA V to be announced too
@Whoever Yes but we are talking about a remake of the greatest game ever made here a good step up over Breath of the Wild.
Possibly the worst Direct ever. I can't believe how far from the mark they are with most of this.
Absolutely the best way to end an absolute banger of a Direct! Loved it!
Omg, super excited!
Looks stunning!
That was a terrible direct talk about remakes no new games oot so what 20 yr old game full retail price and I though Sony have a terrible show no Nintendo games for me for the rest of the year I will be getting wolverine gears of war halo remake hotwheels tomb raider next year shame on u Nintendo😡
Time to go Skulltula and Poe hunting!
Now that we know that it's happening, I'm OK with it.
The interesting part will be how it plays, how much of it shall be modernized... and if it will be an influence for entirely new Zelda games, if it means that Zelda will go back to the structure of the classics instead of the BotW/TotK template... or maybe if this remake will be released to appease those who wanted a more traditional Zelda and the new titles will continue in the Breath/Tears mould...
Whatever happens, we don't have to wait much. This time, Link will be travelling 28 years into the future instead of 7...
Terrible direct
@Nep-Nep-Freak what could they possibly censor?
@MS7000 They are likely imagining Link doesn't sleep with a hat on which makes sense.
Triforce on the hand was probably just subtle foreshadowing as it disappeared.
I guess we won't be getting a new Zelda game anytime soon. Nintendo releasing 2 N64 remakes in the same year is not exactly exciting stuff. What's next? A remake of Mario 64 instead of a new Mario game?
Here we go with the Nintendo drip feed.
Show the game. It’s literally the only thing that made this direct even watchable.
Hype hype HYPE!!! So excited!!!
Could have least shown off gameplay and gave more details on it.
I have a lot of nostalgia for Ocarina of Time as my first Zelda game ever back on the N64. I'm super excited to play this remake.
I am a huge Zelda fan. This game is so overrated. Definitely at the bottom of my list. Nintendo is saving me so much money....except for the $1000 I spent for the 2 Switch 2s I bought at launch and still an abyssmal library of games. Wii U tU....
Everyone is complaining about worst direct ever because the leakers already spoiled the surprise. Otherwise this teaser would have been huge! Also there was Fire Emblem, a new Xenoblade and for me other cool announcements like Onimusha. Only disappointing thing for me is that they showed nothing more about The Duskbloods.
I think between this and the third Star Fox remake we can officially confirm that Nintendo hired that man.
I really hope this is just a CGI trailer thing and the actual game in motion looks more flattering.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...