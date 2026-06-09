We really thought we were going to get a release date for The Duskbloods, for a second there. But no.

FromSoftware's Switch 2 exclusive has been in the pipeline since the console's reveal Direct last year, and today's update revealed nothing more than the fact that a closed network test is taking place this Summer.

There was a very short look at some new footage, but we're talking snippets here.

So, not much to report, then. Our fingers are crossed that the Summer test means a full release won't be following too far behind. That said, nothing is confirmed for the time being.

This is a breaking news story. We'll be updating this post with more info soon...