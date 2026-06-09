We really thought we were going to get a release date for The Duskbloods, for a second there. But no.
FromSoftware's Switch 2 exclusive has been in the pipeline since the console's reveal Direct last year, and today's update revealed nothing more than the fact that a closed network test is taking place this Summer.
There was a very short look at some new footage, but we're talking snippets here.
So, not much to report, then. Our fingers are crossed that the Summer test means a full release won't be following too far behind. That said, nothing is confirmed for the time being.
This is a breaking news story. We'll be updating this post with more info soon...
Comments 14
PLEEEEEASE keep an eye out for the network test for us NL, I will be heartbroken to miss it
Never going to care about Soulslikes but I respect the sheer audacity that after a year of radio silence when they finally acknowledged the game again they somehow showed even less than they did the first time.
if the window is Summer 26, then it will be out within next few months
I bursted out laughing when they had no release date. This is not coming out this year
I've been playing these games since Demons Souls on PS3 and even before that with the King's Field series if we count that. I'd love ro participate.
Couldn't even commit to a date for the Beta Test. Absolutely ridiculous
Finally, after over one year of waiting they showed... absolutely nothing
You heard it here first, folks. Nintendo just said Wii Sports is more important than Duskbloods based on the amount of time they showed it off in painstaking detail. Meanwhile for Duskbloods "there's a demo coming eventually trust me bro"
They basically just said, “duskbloods”
Them showing absolutely nothing does make me more curious about what it actually is that they are making.
This game probably won't be ready til 2028 which is okay, we got Metaphor: Re-Fantazio, Stellar Blade, Lies of P, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Xenoblade Genesis, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Tales of Eternia Remaster so this could wait til then. My only disappointment is that we still don't have Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, had we got that too then this would be very fantastic.
yeah... this is definitely getting delayed
What was even the point lol. Tho I expected a network test seeing as all their recent releases seem to have gotten one. That's the only way we're ever getting footage for this game 😂
The least hyped I've ever been for a Fromsoft game.
It looks like Bloodborne but redder.
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