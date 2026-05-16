The Duskbloods
Image: FromSoftware

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods are meant to be arriving on the Switch 2 this year, and we've now got another update.

FromSoftware's parent company, Kadokawa, has released its latest earnings report this week, and the plan remains unchanged - both of these games are still expected to release in 2026. Here's exactly what was mentioned in the company's earnings report for fiscal year ended March, 2026.

Kadokawa: "FromSoftware is expected to contribute with ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition, as well as The Duskbloods (both slated for a 2026 release for Nintendo Switch 2), a completely new title. We will work to further expand the fan base globally."

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The previous official update from Kadokawa was shared in the company's earnings report for Q3 2025/26, which also noted at the time how these titles were aiming for a 2026 release window on Nintendo's new hybrid system.

In recent months, there have also been reports of an eShop listing and advertising for The Duskbloods appearing online.

Do you think we'll see both of these games arrive on the Switch 2 before the year is out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

[source group.kadokawa.co.jp]