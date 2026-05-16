Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods are meant to be arriving on the Switch 2 this year, and we've now got another update.

FromSoftware's parent company, Kadokawa, has released its latest earnings report this week, and the plan remains unchanged - both of these games are still expected to release in 2026. Here's exactly what was mentioned in the company's earnings report for fiscal year ended March, 2026.

Kadokawa: "FromSoftware is expected to contribute with ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition, as well as The Duskbloods (both slated for a 2026 release for Nintendo Switch 2), a completely new title. We will work to further expand the fan base globally."

The previous official update from Kadokawa was shared in the company's earnings report for Q3 2025/26, which also noted at the time how these titles were aiming for a 2026 release window on Nintendo's new hybrid system.

In recent months, there have also been reports of an eShop listing and advertising for The Duskbloods appearing online.