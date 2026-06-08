The latest UK charts data is in, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has made a pretty solid debut on the Switch 2, coming in at number 4 with all of its sales attributed to Nintendo's console.
Of course, it's worth remembering that Rebirth has been available on PS5 for over two years, so it's likely that the majority of folks aiming to play the game on Sony's console will have already done so. Still, it's nice to see that players are embracing the port on Switch 2, regardless of its Game-Key Card format.
Elsewhere, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book continues to slide, this week landing at number 14. Pokémon Pokopia is still performing pretty well, while Resident Evil Requiem continues to hover about in the top 10. Finally, folks are still absolutely loving Mortal Kombat games, and it probably helps that you can likely pick up a copy for less than a Big Mac these days.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|
1
|007 First Light
|
2
|2
|LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|
4
|
3
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 53%, PS4 47%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0%
|
-
|4
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Switch 2 100%, PS5 0%
|
8
|5
|Mortal Kombat X
|
5
|6
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
9
|7
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
3
|8
|Resident Evil Requiem
|
PS5 47%, Switch 2 37%, PC 12%, Xbox 3%
|
7
|9
|
Mario Kart World
|
-
|10
|
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
11
|11
|Ghost of Yotei
|
14
|12
|Minecraft
|
13
|13
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 37%, Switch 34%, PS4 14%, Switch 2 9%
|
6
|14
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
-
|15
|F1 25
|
12
|16
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 54%, Switch 46%
|
-
|17
|Mad Max
|
24
|18
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 69%, Switch 2 31%
|
15
|19
|Pragmata
|PS5 78%, Switch 2 15%, Xbox 7%
|
16
|20
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
23
|21
|Mafia Trilogy
|
17
|22
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 56%, Switch 2 44%
|
-
|23
|Gothic Remake
|
20
|24
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
19
|25
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
28
|26
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 75%, Switch 2 10%, Switch 10%, Xbox 2%
|
-
|27
|Tekken 8
|
10
|28
|
Forza Horizon 6
|
25
|29
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
21
|30
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 71%, Switch 2 29%
|
-
|31
|Resident Evil 3
|
35
|32
|Lego City Undercover
|
PS4 89%, Switch 11%
|
-
|33
|NBA 2K26
|PS5 65%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 9%, Xbox 3%
|
22
|34
|Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition
|
-
|35
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
-
|36
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 78%, Switch 22%, PS4 0%
|
36
|37
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|38
|Elden Ring: Nightreign
|
30
|39
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
26
|40
|Resident Evil 4
[Compiled by GfK]
That's it for this week's physical UK charts. Did you pick up anything new last week? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 15
...and Mortal Kombat 1 is nowhere to be seen, despite its heavy discounts.
I wonder how the Yoshi positioning is relative to the performance of other Yoshu games. not having anything close to the longevity of DK Bananza. I guess probably par for course, with current Yoshi games really being for young children
Love to see Rebirth back to the charts in 4th thanks to the Switch 2 version!
Also personally happy to see First Light and Lego Batman still in 1st and 2nd (fingers crossed they'll sell well also on Switch 2 when they come to it), Pokopia in 6th, Requiem in 8th (even more so considering the good percentage of Switch 2 sales), World in 9th, Armored Core VI back to the charts in 10th, Yoshi in 14th, Legends Z-A in 16th, New Horizons in 18th, Pragmata in 19th, the Galaxy bundle in 20th etc.!
No Indiana Jones? Weird.
@SirLink Physical copies are getting difficult to get hold of here in Sweden now
Resident Evil Requiem at 37% Switch 2 is pretty interesting
Also I'm surprised Nintendolife isn't reporting on the Mario Galaxy Movie passing $1billion at the box office.
More than just "solid" given the Switch has only just passed 1m in the UK and also with the fact this is a port of a game released 2 years ago on Playstation (the dominant platform in the UK).
Strong precedent for third parties succeeding on Nintendo
37% split for RE Requiem is impressive. Looks like the 3rd party support is indeed being rewarded on Switch 2.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is slipping. Are we finally nearing the point where everyone who wants that game owns it?
Probably not.
Platform split for Mortal Kombat is 109%, just sayin!
@Dr_Lugae it just kept creeping along to that billion mark, highest grossing movie of the year. Well until Toy Story 5 comes out. Also nice to see Project Hail Mary so high. On the games list it still amazes me that mario kart can be on the lost for years on end.
Rebirth also did not get a physical release on Xbox, which is why it has no sales here.
RE Requiem had a decent number of Switch 2 sales, too.
Well deserved. For me rebirth was one of those miracles i did not expect. This game is a heavy hitter and is proof that with some love any game can make the jump.
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