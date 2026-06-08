The latest UK charts data is in, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has made a pretty solid debut on the Switch 2, coming in at number 4 with all of its sales attributed to Nintendo's console.

Of course, it's worth remembering that Rebirth has been available on PS5 for over two years, so it's likely that the majority of folks aiming to play the game on Sony's console will have already done so. Still, it's nice to see that players are embracing the port on Switch 2, regardless of its Game-Key Card format.

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Elsewhere, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book continues to slide, this week landing at number 14. Pokémon Pokopia is still performing pretty well, while Resident Evil Requiem continues to hover about in the top 10. Finally, folks are still absolutely loving Mortal Kombat games, and it probably helps that you can likely pick up a copy for less than a Big Mac these days.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 007 First Light 2 2 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight 4 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 53%, PS4 47%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0% - 4 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Switch 2 100%, PS5 0% 8 5 Mortal Kombat X 5 6 Pokémon Pokopia 9 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 3 8 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 47%, Switch 2 37%, PC 12%, Xbox 3% 7 9 Mario Kart World - 10 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 11 11 Ghost of Yotei 14 12 Minecraft 13 13 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 37%, Switch 34%, PS4 14%, Switch 2 9% 6 14 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 15 F1 25 12 16 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 54%, Switch 46% - 17 Mad Max 24 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 69%, Switch 2 31% 15 19 Pragmata PS5 78%, Switch 2 15%, Xbox 7% 16 20 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 23 21 Mafia Trilogy 17 22 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 56%, Switch 2 44% - 23 Gothic Remake 20 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

19 25 Donkey Kong Bananza

28 26 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 75%, Switch 2 10%, Switch 10%, Xbox 2% - 27 Tekken 8

10 28 Forza Horizon 6

25 29 Grand Theft Auto V

21 30 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 71%, Switch 2 29% - 31 Resident Evil 3

35 32 Lego City Undercover PS4 89%, Switch 11% - 33 NBA 2K26 PS5 65%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 9%, Xbox 3% 22 34 Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition

- 35 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

- 36 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 78%, Switch 22%, PS4 0% 36 37 Nintendo Switch Sports

- 38 Elden Ring: Nightreign

30 39 Monster Hunter Wilds

26 40 Resident Evil 4



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

That's it for this week's physical UK charts. Did you pick up anything new last week? Let us know in the comments.