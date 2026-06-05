Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company released a special retro-style Pikachu plush in Japan to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon series. This was followed by confirmation the plush (and a key chain based on the same design) would be getting a local release in the future.

This plush has now been made available on the Pokémon Center, and while it seems stock has already sold out in the US and other locations like Australia, it's worth checking back for a restock in the coming days and weeks. The Pikachu 1996 Style Plush is priced at $29.99 (or your regional equivalent) and the key chain is $12.99.

"The Pikachu 1996 Style Plush is bursting with retro charm. With its monochrome palette and pixelated features, this charming little chonkster faithfully recreates Pikachu’s original appearance in the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green video games for Game Boy. In addition to the infinitely huggable plush, there’s also the Pikachu 1996 Style Plush Key Chain that brings big-time nostalgic vibes to your bag, backpack, or lanyard."

Apart from this retro plush and key chain, the Pokémon Center is celebrating Pokémon's 30th anniversary with various other merch including themed trading card game items, clothing and some other exclusive plush.