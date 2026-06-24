Star Fox is out on the Switch 2 this week, and the credits have already been shared, revealing the game's English voice cast.

There was already plenty of conversation about who was voicing Fox McCloud, and it's now officially been confirmed as Hunter McCoy. McCoy previously voiced characters in Neverness to Everness, Genshin Impact, and anime series such as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Erik Braa, who voices Peppy, has also previously voiced characters in Fire Emblem, and Master Kohga in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You can see the full cast in the list below:

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Star Fox - Switch 2 (English VO Cast)

Hunter McCoy - Fox

Andrew Russel - Falco, Area 6 Commander

Erik Braa - Peppy, General Pepper, Sarumarine Captain, Forever Train Engineer

Jeremy Adams - Slippy

Brandon Hunt - ROB64, Andrew, Attack Carrier Captain

Samuel Drake - Wolf, Bill, Granga Pilot, Meteo Crusher Pilot

Mick Lauer - Pigma, Yaru de Pon, Shogun Squadron Commander

Griffin Puatu - Leon, Caiman

Hunter Peterson - James, Dr. Andross

Brittany Cox - Katt, Spyborg

It's also been highlighted how the Japanese voice of Star Fox is voiced by Eiji Takeuchi, who also happens to voice the same character in the Japanese version of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

As previously confirmed, Velan Studios developed Star Fox's Switch 2 remake. A patch has also been released today, activating online features and more. You can find out more in our previous story: