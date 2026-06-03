We have been permanently standing in a state of 'Squidward window meme' since LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launched on every platform but Switch 2 last month, but Warner Bros. Games finally has some release date news for us.

As revealed in a new trailer (above), LEGO Batman will arrive on Switch 2 on 18th September, and pre-orders are now open!

The Switch 2 launch date will also see the arrival of the game's 'Mayhem Collection DLC', which adds in a playable Joker and Harley Quinn, a new story mission, 'Mayhem Mode' and more. The expansion is included in the 'Deluxe Edition' release, which also bundles in the 'Legacy Collection' extras, three-day early access and the 'Dark Knight Returns' Batsuit — that last one is also included with Standard Edition pre-orders.

For those who have missed this one so far, Legacy of the Dark Knight is a new open-world LEGO game set in Gotham City. It's absolutely full to the brim with Batman in-jokes and references and features the vocal talents of none other than Matt Berry as Bane. Come on, what's not to like?

The September release window is a pretty stacked one (it joins Insomniac's Wolverine as another superhero launch in that week), but we'll be carving out some time, nonetheless. After all, it's the game we all need.

Will you be playing LEGO Batman on Switch 2 in a few months? Let us know in the comments.