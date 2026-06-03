We have been permanently standing in a state of 'Squidward window meme' since LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launched on every platform but Switch 2 last month, but Warner Bros. Games finally has some release date news for us.

As revealed in a new trailer (above), LEGO Batman will arrive on Switch 2 on 18th September, and pre-orders are now open!

The Switch 2 launch date will also see the arrival of the game's 'Mayhem Collection DLC', which adds in a playable Joker and Harley Quinn, a new story mission, 'Mayhem Mode' and more. The expansion is included in the 'Deluxe Edition' release, which also bundles in the 'Legacy Collection' extras, three-day early access and the 'Dark Knight Returns' Batsuit — that last one is also included with Standard Edition pre-orders.

For those who have missed this one so far, Legacy of the Dark Knight is a new open-world LEGO game set in Gotham City. It's absolutely full to the brim with Batman in-jokes and references and features the vocal talents of none other than Matt Berry as Bane. Come on, what's not to like?

The September release window is a pretty stacked one (it joins Insomniac's Wolverine as another superhero launch in that week), but we'll be carving out some time, nonetheless. After all, it's the game we all need.