Earlier this month, Square Enix revealed it would be releasing a physical version of the Kingdom Hearts Collection on the Switch 2.

Apart from the fact it's a Game-Key Card release, there was also some debate about the key art on the western retail box and the alleged use of AI. Square Enix did respond to these claims at the time, but it's now reportedly changed the local box art.

This has been highlighted in a post on Reddit. As you can see, this update appears to replace the local box art with the same version as Japan's current listings, which supposedly uses the "original untouched" artwork by Tetsuya Nomura.

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Instead of buildings, this artwork features clouds in the backdrop and also has the characters in different spots. Donald's "4 finger" hand is not on display, either.

Although the box art may have been replaced, nothing else about the Switch 2 retail version appears to have changed - with the game case still listing the title as a Game-Key Card. This collection will arrive for the Switch 2 on 8th October 2026.