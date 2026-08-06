As part of its latest financial release, Nintendo has once again reconfirmed the release windows for its upcoming first-party line-up.

It's looking pretty healthy, and there are certainly some big-hitters on the horizon with Zelda: Ocarina of Time later this year, then Pokémon Winds & Waves and Xenoblade Genesis in 2027. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is sure to be a big hit amongst more casual fans, while Fire Emblem: Fortunes Weave – which was showcased in its own Direct earlier this week – commands a sizeable fan base.

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Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave - 17th September 2026

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort - 22nd October 2026

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 3rd December 2026

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - 2026

Pokémon Winds - 2027

Pokémon Waves - 2027

Xenoblade Genesis - 2027

We're hoping Nintendo will share a bit more information on Ocarina of Time very soon. We're personally expecting a November release date for this one (Nintendo doesn't give a hoot about GTA 6, let's be fair), but it'll be nice to get some sort of confirmation sooner rather than later.

It's also notable that there are no more Switch 1 games on the horizon – at least for the time being. We're curious to see whether Nintendo has anymore up its sleeve, or whether it plans on solely supporting the Switch 2 going forward. Hey, it's as good a time as any to release those Metroid Prime 2 & 3 ports, hm?