Kingdom Hearts fans the world over were very happy over news from the recent Nintendo Direct that Kingdom Hearts 4 will launch simultaneously on Switch 2 and other platforms (no date yet) and native versions of the first three games (well, more than three, but let's not muddy things just yet) helping to wash from our mouths the taste of the rancid Cloud Versions (now removed from sale). Good news all round and there was much rejoicing.

However, taking a closer look at the NA key art for the Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] box opened up the internet to debate over the alleged use of AI to enhance and/or upscale Tetsuya Nomura's artwork.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube847k

What's causing the upset? It kicked off when it was noted that Donald Duck had four fingers on his left hand, not his regulation three (which he does have on his right hand). Observe:

that KH Switch collection pack thing sure has some interesting cover art interesting choice to give Donald a mismatched number of fingers on each hand, and a beak that absorbs into itself — Tracker_TD (@tracker-td.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T17:01:51.985Z

Incorrect digit counts and droopy detailing are telltale signs of generative AI, although it appears that things aren't as simple as they first appeared. For reference, here's the key art that's apparently unaltered (left) versus the version Square Enix is using on the US box art (right):

Following on from theories that the whole thing was generated by AI (with previous art of Goofy and Donald in identical poses being cited as potential proof), posters such as streamer and artist Kahene on Bluesky believe that the characters from Nomura's original artwork have been separated from the original composition, with the previously hidden details extrapolated using AI and repositioned for the Western box art.

It appears that, the cover isn't ENTIERELY made by AI but it's originally a true artwork made by Nomura which was THEN put into an AI to change characters position. As you can see, all the oddities (like Donald fingers) don't appear on this original version. — Kahene (@kahene.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T19:45:39.896Z

And it seems that this original untouched version is used for the Japanese PS5 and Switch 2 version of the game. (I think the PS5 physical copy is exclusive to Japan) — Kahene (@kahene.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T19:45:39.897Z

UPDATE : To prove my point further, @dekudraws.bsky.social, one of the artist who can mimics the best Nomura's art style, stated exactly the same thing as I. — Kahene (@kahene.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T21:06:31.948Z

A very plausible theory, given the evidence - we've reached out to Square Enix for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

With Square Enix previously stating that the company is looking to make extensive use of AI in areas such as QA, fans were always going to be on high alert. If generative AI has been deployed here by Square's US branch, not catching an issue as obvious as an extra finger feels like a schoolboy error, especially considering the involvement of Disney IP, Noruma's treasured artwork, and ever-devoted fans.

Let us know below if the current theory makes sense to you, and if it affects your excitement for the series' return.