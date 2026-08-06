Toby Fox has published his latest newsletter, and it includes an update about "what's next" for Deltarune now that Chapter 5 is available.

Unsurprisingly, it's Chapter 6! According to Fox, it should be ready to go by next year:

"I believe we will be able to release Chapter 6 in 2027. (Chapter 6 would be released by itself, in case there’s any question about that...)"

The latest update also shares some new information about this chapter, mentioning how it will be "a shorter, straightforward chapter" focused on one aspect of the story, and there'll apparently be "no more wacky silly adventures, and you will begin to see the results of the setup that has been made so far":

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"Chapter 6 is a shorter, straightforward chapter that focuses on one aspect of the story. Because of that, many things are still not touched on here – in fact, it may surprise you what was missing! But one thing will be clarified, whether you’re ready or not. "Some of you may say “Wait! You need to make the chapters longer, not shorter!” That’s an extremely reasonable concern, but... by the end of Chapter 7 I’m 100% sure you’ll understand why I feel confident about the way I’m telling this story. Don’t worry about the pacing until it’s over!"

As for the current progress of Chapter 6, Fox recently finished "writing a few more sequences towards the last third of Chapter 6 and rearranging the rooms to fit the new structure":

"Once we make these adjustments and tie everything together, we will be able to play rough draft of the chapter from beginning to end. Barring any major restructuring, the main things that will continue to need development time are the boss of the chapter and polishing cutscenes."

So, that's the latest on Deltarune's development progress. Chapter 6 is aiming for a release some time in 2027, and according to the previous update, development on Chapter 7 could be underway before the end of this year.