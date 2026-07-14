The Kingdom Hearts series will be getting a proper release on Nintendo platforms this October, with Kingdom Hearts 4 also confirmed to arrive on the Switch 2 in the future.

As part of its fan event D23 this year, Disney announced a "Deep Dive into Kingdom Hearts", taking place on 15th August 2026. According to an official description, it will commemorate 25 years of the series. The first game debuted in March 2002, so the anniversary milestone is actually next year.

"Join us for a journey through light and darkness as we commemorate 25 years of Kingdom Hearts. Discover how this saga united Disney, Pixar, and Square Enix, with insights from the creative minds, character voices, and more behind the magic."

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There's no mention of new information being shared at this Deep Dive, but if there is anything regarding the recent announcements for Nintendo's hardware and future of the series, we'll be sure to provide an update.

A Disney Entertainment Showcase is also taking place on 14th August 2026, which will include a look at Disney's upcoming content schedule across multiple forms of entertainment including video games. There'll also be an event for Disney Dreamlight Valley, revealing what's next for this particular title.