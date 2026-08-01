Following the news that two previously unreleased Virtual Boy titles would be joining the 'Nintendo Classics' service next week, Nintendo has now announced a limited-time discount on its cardboard headset in select locations.

As highlighted by Vooks, the cardboard version of the Virtual Boy is currently on sale on the My Nintendo Store in Australia and New Zealand. This reduces the price of this item from $29.95 AUD to $19.95 AUD, and the offer is available until 17th August 2026 in this region (shipping fees apply).

There's also a special sale price for the same cardboard unit in Japan, reducing it from 2,980 yen to 1,980. This offer will also be available until the 17th.

Apart from the cardboard Virtual Boy, Nintendo also offers a dedicated accessory that "faithfully reproduces the form of the original Nintendo Virtual Boy hardware".

You can also technically play these Virtual Boy games on the Switch or Switch 2 without a headset. Or you could dust off your old Labo VR Goggles. Keep in mind you'll still need an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Next week's Virtual Boy update will see the release of Zero Racers and D-Hopper. It will also add the ability to change the colour of the screen. You can find out more about all of this in our previous story: