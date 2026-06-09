Square Enix dropped a banger during the Nintendo Direct today, confirming that Kingdom Hearts 4 will launch on the Switch 2 at the same time as other platforms.

It's no massive surprise given the company's focus on multiplatform releases these day, but it's still welcome news, nevertheless.

No release date was provided, natch, so it's likely this is still a ways off, but we'll be keeping a very close eye on its development now that we know it's coming to Switch 2.

"A new installment in the action role-playing series developed and published by Square Enix, KINGDOM HEARTS IV gives fans a look at some of the characters that protagonist Sora will meet in the mysterious city of Quadratum. Sora will once again journey to realms, where new figures cross his path and new powers awaken his next chapter. KINGDOM HEARTS IV will be available at launch on Nintendo Switch 2."

In the meantime, Switch 2 owners can look forward to experiencing the series so far on Switch 2 with the launch of KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC). You can also get the whole bunch in one package, and you won't need to deal with any of that cloud nonsense. Sweet.

A free demo for Kingdom Hearts 3 is also available right now, so go give it a shot!