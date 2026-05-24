When the Kingdom Hearts cloud versions were originally made available via the Switch eShop, players could test out a "free demo" before actually buying the full experience.

In an update, the same demos have now been removed from Nintendo's digital shop in the US (thanks for the heads up, My Nintendo News). In saying this, the full cloud versions of these games can still be purchased.

The following text also remains on each cloud version's page listing: "This game requires an internet connection to play. Please try out the free demo before purchase".

Although the demos are no longer listed on the US store pages, they're still available in locations such as the UK and Japan. Square Enix hasn't shared any official announcements about the removal of these demos, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Unsurprisingly, there's already plenty of speculation - with some suggesting it could just be related to licensing or an error, while others are hopeful it might lead to something more. There have also been some rumours.

This collection originally made its debut in 2022 and included Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III. You can find out more about it in our review: