Bandai Namco this week announced it would be releasing a Switch 2 version of MY HERO ACADEMIA: All's Justice.

The Nintendo release of this 3D battle action title, based on the "Final War" of the series, will arrive later this year on 4th September 2026. The game was previously released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam earlier this year.

"MY HERO ACADEMIA: ALL’S JUSTICE brings players into the climactic “Final War” of the series, delivering intense combat experiences inspired by the original work. Players can unleash powerful abilities by mastering the unique Quirks of both heroes and villains in high-impact battles faithful to the anime."

This release will also come with some features "exclusive" to the Switch 2 version, including online battle via GameShare.

A brand-new minigame mode, introducing a bunch of challenging activities featuring Class 1-A students, is being added as well. This will be accessible via a free update and includes a special collaboration with Pac-Man.

This title will be available as a standard edition, deluxe edition and ultimate edition. The Deluxe Edition includes the season pass and five additional playable characters (to be released post-launch) and the Ultimate Edition also includes the season pass. There will be a "package version" as well including a Game-Key Card.

Early purchases unlock the playable characters "Izuku Midoriya Rising" and "All For One Chaos", along with 30,000 hero coins (in-game currency for items and minigames).